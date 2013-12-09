(Adds reaction from both sides, analyst)
CARACAS Dec 8 President Nicolas Maduro's
government won a majority of votes in Venezuela's local
elections on Sunday, disappointing the opposition and helping
his quest to preserve the late Hugo Chavez's socialist legacy.
With votes in from three-quarters of the nation's 337
mayoral races, the ruling party and allies had combined 49.2
percent support, compared with the opposition coalition and its
partners' 42.7 percent, the election board said.
Since taking power in April, Maduro, a 51-year-old former
bus driver, has faced a plethora of economic problems including
slowing growth, the highest inflation in the Americas, and
shortages of basic goods including milk and toilet paper.
Yet an aggressive campaign launched last month to force
businesses to slash prices proved popular with consumers,
especially the poor, and helped Maduro's candidates on Sunday.
"The father of the revolution has gone, but he left the son
who continued helping the poor," said government supporter and
pensioner Freddy Navarro, 62, in Caracas.
Sunday's election was the biggest political test for Maduro
since he narrowly won the presidential election after Chavez's
death from cancer ended his 14-year rule of the OPEC nation.
Winning the overall vote share may help Maduro shake off
perceptions of weakness, enabling him to exert more authority
over the different factions in the ruling Socialist Party and
perhaps take unpopular measures such as a currency devaluation.
"The Venezuelan people have said to the world that the
Bolivarian revolution continues stronger than ever," Maduro said
in a late-night speech, referring to Chavez's self-styled
movement named for independence hero Simon Bolivar.
OPPOSITION'S URBAN WINS
The government took nearly 200 municipalities, with
three-quarters counted, reflecting the traditional strength of
"Chavismo" in rural and poorer areas.
As expected, the opposition performed well in urban centers,
keeping the principal mayorship of the capital, Caracas, and
that of Venezuela's second city, Maracaibo. The opposition also
won the capital of Barinas, Chavez's home state
But their failure to win the overall vote share was a blow
to opposition leader Henrique Capriles' claim that he leads a
majority. Capriles had repeatedly called for the vote to be seen
as a referendum on Maduro's performance.
"I did everything humanly possible," Capriles said after the
results were out. "Remember that Venezuela does not have a
single owner. A divided country needs dialogue."
Opponents portray Maduro as a buffoonish autocrat with none
of his predecessor's political savvy and say his continuation of
statist economic policies - including the crackdown on retailers
for alleged price-gouging - are disastrous.
In a triumphant speech in Bolivar Square in downtown
Caracas, Maduro mocked Capriles and urged him to resign.
"They underestimate us. They call me a donkey, there is
social racism," he said. "They said that today was a plebiscite,
that Maduro would have to leave the presidency after today."
Despite the encouraging results for Maduro, he still faces a
daunting task to right Venezuela's economy. Inflation has hit 54
percent annually, the local bolivar currency has tanked on the
black market, power cuts are frequent, and shortages have
spawned queues and irritation around the country.
Opposition activists alleged some irregularities on Sunday,
including intimidation of some observers and the use of state
oil company PDVSA's vehicles to ferry pro-government voters.
Capriles accused the government of intimidating local media
to silence his voice and running the most unfair campaign in
Venezuelan history. "I had to go round the country practically
with a megaphone in my hand ... This campaign saw a brutal waste
of Venezuelans' resources (by the government)," he said in a
midnight speech.
But unlike April's vote, there was no call by Capriles for
the results to be appealed or opposed.
The opposition's next chances to gain political ground are
2015 parliamentary elections and a possible signature drive for
a recall referendum on Maduro in 2016.
WHAT NEXT FOR CAPRILES?
Some anti-government activists are pressing for more action,
such as street protests, and Capriles may find his authority
challenged within his coalition after Sunday's results.
"They did not achieve their objective of a protest vote
against Maduro," local pollster Luis Vicente Leon said.
Since taking office, Maduro has maintained core support
among "Chavistas" by keeping his popular welfare programs and
repeating his rhetoric and politics.
Opponents and some economists say Maduro's price-cutting
measures smack of short-term populism that do nothing to fix
what they consider the roots of Venezuela's economic mess:
persecution of the private sector, and rigid price and currency
control systems.
"We're not giving up, we're going to keep fighting," said
Oskeiling Lopez, 25, a bank manager and opposition supporter.
Voting was largely peaceful, though one newspaper reported a
woman was shot dead in a queue in a western state.
