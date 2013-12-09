By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Dec 9 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro pledged to deepen his "economic offensive" to force
businesses to cut prices after his ruling Socialist Party won
the most votes in weekend municipal elections.
With three-quarters of the 337 mayoral races counted by
Monday morning, the Socialists and their allies had 49 percent
of votes, compared to 43 percent for the opposition coalition
and its partners.
That result derailed efforts by Maduro's critics to turn the
vote into a show of disapproval for his government and the
legacy of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
The president's candidates benefited from a populist
crackdown in November to force merchants to slash prices of
goods such as TVs, car parts and home hardware.
"This week we are going to deepen the economic offensive to
help the working class and protect the middle class," a
triumphant Maduro told supporters in a rally after the results
were announced late on Sunday night.
"This week it's going to be the housing and food sectors.
We're going in with guns blazing, keep an eye out."
Maduro's personal approval rating jumped sharply after he
instituted the economic measures, which won over consumers weary
of the country's 54 percent annual inflation. Maduro blames the
rising prices on an "economic war" he says is financed by
political adversaries.
The initial steps focused on home appliances and later
extended to controls on rent of commercial buildings such as
shopping malls, to try to lower prices.
Sunday's election was the biggest political test for Maduro
since he narrowly won a presidential election in April following
Chavez's death from cancer. He called the results a tribute to
the late leader whose 14-year rule polarized the OPEC nation.
"Here it is, commander, the gift of your people ... the gift
of loyalty and love," he told a crowd, whose mostly bored
expressions broke into joyful chanting at the mention of
Chavez's name.
DEVALUATION COMING?
The results may help Maduro to enact unpopular economic
measures such as a currency devaluation that Wall Street
investors call necessary to close the government's fiscal gap
and reduce capital flight.
But extending the price cuts may worsen product shortages
and reduce the productivity of a private sector already battered
by years of nationalizations.
Nor does the majority in the local polls help him address
the structural imbalances of a state-driven economy struggling
with slowing growth, the highest inflation in the Americas and
embarrassing shortages of goods such as toilet paper.
Critics say he needs to scrap exchange controls and lift
restrictions on private businesses.
Economists were left guessing Maduro's next move.
"This might strengthen the radicals who pushed for the
tightening of price controls that appears to have provided
Maduro with the needed electoral boost," Bank of America analyst
Franciso Rodriguez said.
"On the other hand, it gives the government sufficient room
to devalue now that the elections are behind."
The Socialist Party had been widely expected to win a
majority of the total number of seats because the distribution
of voters makes it dominant in rural, sparsely populated
constituencies.
But opposition leader Henrique Capriles had previously said
the opposition would win a majority of votes. The results showed
the continuing division over Chavez's legacy, he said.
"Nobody should feel defeated, we have a country that is
divided and we want Venezuela to be united," a
disappointed-looking Capriles said in a late-night news
conference.
"This country does not have a single owner."
OPPOSITION'S URBAN GAINS
The Socialist Party's majority overshadowed opposition gains
in crucial areas such as the industrial city of Valencia, where
the party's mayor was recently arrested on corruption charges.
The opposition also won in Barinas, capital of the late
Chavez's home state that has for years been dominated by his
family - even though Maduro had decreed Dec. 8 a day of "Loyalty
and Love" to the former president.
The opposition is also expected to increase the total number
of mayors' seats it controls.
Even a better overall vote showing for the opposition,
though, would have been largely symbolic.
The next polls are for a new parliament in late 2015, and
opponents will have to wait until 2016 if they want to try to
remove Maduro via a recall referendum halfway through his term.
"We're not giving up, we're going to keep on fighting," said
one opposition supporter and bank manager Oskeiling Lopez.
Despite an unexpectedly strong showing in the April
presidential vote, Capriles has struggled since then to
influence national politics. Some anti-government activists are
pressing for more action, such as street protests.
"This is further evidence that President Nicolas Maduro and
Chavismo have more staying power than some observers believe,"
the Eurasia group political consultancy said of Sunday's vote.
"These mixed results are unlikely to fundamentally change
political dynamics, and policy will remain highly
interventionist as challenging macroeconomic dynamics keep the
government on the defensive."