CARACAS Nov 10 The Secretary General of the
Organization of American States (OAS) on Tuesday severely
criticized the head of Venezuela's electoral board in a
harshly-worded letter saying authorities were failing to ensure
fair elections in December.
The OAS' Luis Almagro wrote a 19-page letter to Tibisay
Lucena, who heads Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE),
urging her to level the playing field between the Socialist
Party and opposition. (Letter in full: goo.gl/rbFuS0)
"There are reasons to believe that the conditions in which
people will vote ... aren't right now as transparent and just as
the (electoral council) ought to guarantee," wrote Almagro.
He was responding to a letter from Lucena which was not made
public. The CNE did not respond to a request for comment.
Government critics say authorities are trying to tilt the
Dec. 6 legislative elections toward the Socialist Party, which
could lose control of parliament as President Nicolas Maduro
struggles under a collapsing state-led economic system.
Almagro said that Maduro's governing Socialist Party has
unfair electoral advantages in its use of public resources in
the campaign, access to the press, confusion in voting cards and
the disqualification of some opposition political figures.
In September, Leopoldo Lopez was sentenced to nearly 14
years in jail on charges of inciting anti-government protests
last year that spiraled into violence killing more than 40
people.
"It's worrying that ... the difficulties only impact the
opposition parties," Almagro wrote. "You (Lucena) are in charge
of electoral justice. You are the guarantor."
The OAS has said it would be happy to observe Venezuela's
elections, though the CNE has rejected the offer.
Only the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) is to send
a mission to Venezuela to observe the vote.
Almagro alleged that this denial of international observers
is "political positioning."
Nationwide polls show voters are more than twice as likely
to back opposition candidates than those of the Socialist Party,
according to local media reports of polls conducted in August
and September.
But no pollsters have published surveys in each electoral
circuit, which experts say is the only way to accurately measure
public opinion for this type of vote.
Maduro, who describes the OAS as a puppet of Washington, has
denied accusations of electoral advantage. He accuses the OAS of
"meddling" in Venezuela's affairs.
Until early this year, Almagro was foreign minister in
Uruguay, one of Venezuela's closest trading partners.
