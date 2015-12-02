(Venezuela law prohibits publishing opinion polls in the week
preceding elections)
CARACAS Dec 1 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro's popularity has jumped in the run-up to Sunday's crucial
legislative election, but probably not enough to prevent an
opposition victory, a new survey by a leading pollster said.
Thanks to public ire with a brutal economic crisis caused by
dysfunctional controls and the oil price plunge, the opposition
has its best shot in 16 years at winning the National Assembly
from the ruling Socialists.
But in a boost to the hopes of government candidates,
Maduro's popularity jumped more than 11 points to 32.3 percent
in late November, according to the survey by Datanalisis seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
The firm's head, Luis-Vicente Leon, said this week the
ruling "Chavista" movement, named for Maduro's predecessor, Hugo
Chavez, had reaped reward for going on the attack against foes,
distributing resources in key districts, and reviving the memory
of the popular former president during the campaign.
However, the Democratic Unity coalition, which groups all
main opposition parties, remains in pole position, with 55.6
percent planning to back the opposition, and 36.8 percent the
government, the survey said.
"The main uncertainty is not whether 'Chavismo' or the
opposition will win, but what type of majority the opposition
will obtain," Leon added in an opinion article this week, saying
Maduro's popularity bounce would not swing the election.
The opposition is benefiting from Venezuelans' anger at the
world's highest inflation, widespread product shortages and long
lines to shop for basics.
A whopping 89.5 percent are unhappy with the OPEC nation's
situation, Datanalisis said in its survey of 999 people with a
margin of error of 3.04 percent.
But "Chavismo" retains formidable election mobilization
machinery, and some aspects of the voting system - such as a
bigger weighting of seats in rural areas where government
support is stronger - favor them too.
The government campaign has focused heavily on accusations
that the opposition will dismantle popular Chavez-era welfare
policies, while the opposition has been lambasting the
government for economic incompetence and corruption.
With Venezuela suffering shortages of everything from
shampoo to rice, 18.5 percent of those surveyed said they had
waited more than 10 hours in lines during the previous week.
The survey was conducted from Nov. 13-23, soon after Maduro
announced a 15 percent minimum wage rise. Still, 81.3 percent
said the hike was not sufficient to cover often vertiginous
price rises.
Polls in Venezuela are notoriously divergent and
controversial, but Datanalisis has become the most closely
watched by both sides.
