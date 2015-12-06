(Adds voting extended)
By Brian Ellsworth and Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS Dec 6 Venezuelans voted for a new
legislature on Sunday in an election that may punish the ruling
Socialists for a brutal economic crisis and give the opposition
a long-sought platform to challenge President Nicolas Maduro.
Chronic product shortages and the world's highest inflation
could hand "Chavismo" a first loss in the National Assembly
since the movement's charismatic late founder, Hugo Chavez, took
office in 1999, polls show.
Winning a majority of the 167 seats would not give the
opposition power to overhaul the dysfunctional state-led
economy. But it would shatter the Socialist Party's aura of
invincibility and may embolden foes to seek a recall of Maduro
in 2016.
It would also deal another blow to Latin America's left
after Argentina swung to the right in last month's presidential
election.
"Our time has arrived," said Diana Rodriguez, 37, a teacher
and mother-of-two voting in affluent east Caracas, dressed in
white in solidarity with imprisoned opposition leader Leopoldo
Lopez and other activists in jail.
"This country is no longer 'Chavista'. Chavez died and
no-one can stand the man who's replaced him."
A former bus driver and foreign minister, Maduro, 53, voted
in the same poor neighborhood that his mentor and predecessor
used to, on a hill overlooking the presidential palace.
Flanked by family and red-shirted party militants, Maduro
promised that the government's priority, should it re-take the
assembly, would be to tackle Venezuela's economic problems and
defeat the "parasitic bourgeoisie."
After government supporters woke voters up with horns and
fireworks before dawn, long queues formed at voting centers
around the nation, guarded by 163,000 soldiers.
Videos circulating online appeared to show five prominent
socialist politicians being booed at voting centers, with crowds
yelling "the government will fall!" or "thief!".
In the first major controversy of the day, the National
Electoral Council, which critics accuse of a government bias,
said it was suspending the observation credentials of former
Bolivian president Jorge Quiroga for criticisms he has made.
Quiroga, a conservative who is in Venezuela to support the
opposition, said jailed politicians should be allowed to vote
and criticized state media for skewed coverage.
Slamming the move as "abusive," the opposition said former
Colombian President Andres Pastrana and former Uruguayan
President Luis Lacalle had also seen the suspension of their
formal authorization to observe the election.
"They are clowns ... they should be expelled," Venezuela's
powerful National Assembly president and Socialist Party No. 2
Diosdado Cabello told reporters.
GOVERNMENT ADVANTAGES
In further controversy, the National Election Council
extended voting for an hour until 7 p.m. local time (1830 EST).
The opposition said that move was illegal and a sign of
desperation.
"The electoral law has been violated," opposition coalition
head Jesus Torrealba told reporters, saying protests were being
sent to foreign bodies including the United Nations.
Though the opposition is confident of victory, the
government counts on a hard core of supporters still devoted to
Chavez's memory and scared the opposition will dismantle popular
welfare programs such as subsidised food.
"Chavismo deserves to win to continue the legacy of our
commander, so everything he's done for us isn't in vain," said
Carmen Serrano, 23, from the late leader's plains hometown of
Sabaneta.
The Socialist Party benefits from a geographic distribution
of seats that favors historically pro-government rural areas
over cities. That could mean the overall vote will not be
precisely reflected in the number of seats won by each side.
The practical impact of a potential opposition victory would
depend on how large a majority it wins.
Taking two thirds of the seats would allow Maduro's
adversaries to sack cabinet ministers as well as name directors
of the National Electoral Council.
With a simple majority, lawmakers could pass an amnesty law
to seek the release of jailed politicians such as Lopez, who was
arrested for leading 2014 anti-government protests.
They could also open investigations of state agencies,
interrogate cabinet ministers and pressure for the publication
of economic indicators such as inflation that have been kept
under wraps as the economy has unraveled.
Last year's collapse in oil markets has left the OPEC member
struggling to pay its bills, while rigid currency and price
control systems have spurred shortages.
The election will have no immediate impact on Maduro's term
in office, which expires at the start of 2019.
But the opposition can seek a recall referendum next year by
collecting about 4 million signatures.
"According to what we know, the situation is not exactly
good for the government," said opposition politician Henrique
Capriles, who narrowly lost a 2013 presidential election against
Maduro, after voting.
