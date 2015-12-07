CARACAS Dec 7 Ecstatic opposition leaders vowed
on Monday to use their new majority in Venezuela's legislature
to free jailed opponents of the Socialist government but also
said they would not move to dismantle popular welfare policies.
The opposition Democratic Unity coalition won more than
twice the number of National Assembly seats as the Socialists in
elections on Sunday that punished President Nicolas Maduro's
government for the country's deep economic crisis.
It was the first time in 16 years the "Chavismo" movement,
named for former socialist President Hugo Chavez, lost its
majority in the 167-member assembly, and gives the opposition a
platform to further erode Maduro's power in the OPEC nation.
The 53-year-old president, who was handpicked by Chavez but
lacks his charisma and political guile, quickly accepted defeat
in a speech to the nation that calmed fears of violence.
Aware that victory owed more to public discontent with
Maduro than love for the opposition, coalition head Jesus
Torrealba urged Venezuelans to bury their differences.
"We have been divided for years and the country has won
nothing with this historic mistake ... The Democratic Unity is
not here to mistreat anyone," Torrealba, who was mocked by
Maduro as an "evil Shrek" during the campaign, told supporters
in a victory speech in the early hours of Monday.
Reiterating that an Amnesty Law will be the opposition's
priority when the new assembly begins work on Jan. 5, Torrealba
promised to return the rights of "those who have been unjustly
persecuted, jailed, blocked from politics or exiled".
He also reassured despondent government supporters, however,
that the coalition would not try to dismantle welfare programs
that were wildly popular during Chavez's 1999-2013 rule and
which Maduro has repeatedly warned the opposition wants to end.
With 99 seats to the Socialists' 46 in counting so far - and
results not yet in for the remaining 22 seats - the opposition
coalition looks certain to reach a three-fifths majority,
meaning they could in theory have ministers fired after a censor
vote.
With two-thirds, they could try and shake up institutions
like the courts widely viewed as pro-government.
AMNESTY LAW?
Even with just a simple majority, the opposition can
exercise control over the budget, begin investigations that
could embarrass the government, and pass the amnesty law.
"The opposition's victory is hugely significant. That's
partly because it is the first time ... that the opposition has
managed to translate public frustration with the government into
victory at the ballot box," said Fiona Mackie, Latin America
analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit.
"But on top of this, the sheer scale of its victory could
potentially give the opposition real teeth as it tries to alter
the course of government policy under Mr Maduro."
A former bus driver and foreign minister who narrowly won
election in 2013 after Chavez died from cancer, Maduro may face
a backlash in the ruling party and from grassroots supporters
who think he has betrayed his predecessor's legacy.
Though his term ends in 2019, hardline opposition leaders
want to oust him in a recall referendum next year. They would
require nearly 4 million signatures to force the recall vote.
Maduro, whose government is the most vocal adversary of the
United States in Latin America, blamed an "economic war" waged
by business leaders and other opponents out to sabotage the
economy and bring him down.
"In Venezuela, a counter-revolution won, not the
opposition," he said in a speech in the early hours.
"The economic war has triumphed for now."
Venezuelans have not in large bought that argument, though,
blaming him for the world's highest inflation, shortages from
milk to medicines, and a devalued currency that trades on the
black market at nearly 150 times its strongest official rate.
Maduro's persistence with policies like complex currency
controls have contributed to Venezuela's economic distortions
but, unlike Chavez, he also had the misfortune to see a plunge
in the price of Venezuela's only significant export, oil.
"This is Nicolas Maduro's defeat, not Chavez's," said
Humberto Lopez, 57, a diehard Chavista well-known to Venezuelans
for dressing like Argentine revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara
at government rallies. "I'm not hugely surprised."
Underlining the unprecedented mood in Venezuela, videos
circulating online seemed to show five prominent socialist
politicians - including Chavez's brother Adan - being booed at
voting centers on Sunday, with crowds yelling "the government
will fall!" or "thief!".
Foreign markets reacted positively, with dollar bonds rising
strongly on hopes of business-friendly change.
The government's defeat was another blow to Latin America's
bloc of left-wing governments following last month's swing to
the center-right in Argentina's presidential election.
(Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Sujata
Rao in London; Editing by Kieran Murray)