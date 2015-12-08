(Adds further U.S. reaction)
By Andrew Cawthorne and Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS Dec 7 Venezuela's opposition vowed on
Monday to revive the OPEC nation's troubled economy and free
jailed political activists after winning control of the
legislature for the first time in 16 years of Socialist rule.
By Monday evening, some results from Sunday's election were
not yet in, but the Democratic Unity coalition had already won a
commanding majority in the 167-member National Assembly, opening
a new chapter in the polarized country's politics.
Opposition leaders said final tallies showed they won a
two-thirds majority, or at least 112 seats. That would let them
flex their muscles against President Nicolas Maduro by shaking
up institutions such as the courts and election board, widely
viewed as pro-government.
There was no confirmation of that from the election board,
which had yet to announce the results of 22 legislative
contests.
Maduro, 53, quickly accepted defeat in a speech early on
Monday that calmed fears of violence in a country long riven by
political strife.
The government was mostly quiet on Monday after voters
punished its candidates for an economic crisis that includes
shortages ranging from antibiotics to shampoo and steep
inflation that is ravaging salaries.
"It's a great opportunity for us, this protest vote,"
opposition leader Henrique Capriles said following the win.
After securing control of the National Assembly from the
"Chavismo" movement, named for late former socialist President
Hugo Chavez, opposition leaders quickly set out their
priorities.
Coalition head Jesus Torrealba said its lawmakers would seek
to modify the Central Bank law in an effort to cut back on the
amount of money being printed, a key factor in Venezuela having
the world's highest inflation rate.
Although it will not have the power to radically the economy
from the legislature, the opposition is promising new laws to
stimulate the private sector and to roll back nationalizations.
It also wants to pass an amnesty law for detained opponents
of Maduro when the new assembly begins work on Jan. 5.
Venezuela's best-known jailed politician is Leopoldo Lopez,
who was sentenced to nearly 14 years on charges of promoting
political violence in 2014 that killed 43 people. But the
opposition has a list of what it says are more than 70 other
political prisoners.
BONDS RISE
Investors reacted positively to the OPEC nation's swing away
from the radical left, with dollar bonds rising strongly on
hopes of business-friendly change.
The election board said early on Monday the opposition had
won 99 seats to the Socialists' 46.
With that lead, the opposition will be able to control the
budget, open investigations that could embarrass the government
and fire ministers.
Torrealba has also said the assembly will open an
investigation into the arrest of two nephews of Maduro's wife,
caught last month in a sting operation in Haiti and indicted in
a New York court on charges of cocaine smuggling.
The United States, which has had an acrimonious relationship
with Venezuela under both Chavez and Maduro, has long accused
the Socialists of complicity in the drug trade, as well as
human rights abuses.
The government dismisses those charges as lies and
frequently recalls Washington's support for a short-lived 2002
coup against Chavez.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the election on
Sunday showed Venezuelans' "overwhelming desire" for change and
he urged dialogue among political parties to resolve problems.
A senior U.S. official suggested countries from the
12-member Union of South American Nations, which sent a mission
to observe the elections, might be able to play a role in
helping Venezuelan parties find ways to work with one another.
A former bus driver and foreign minister who narrowly won
election in 2013 after Chavez died from cancer, Maduro may face
a backlash in the ruling party and from grassroots supporters
who think he has betrayed his predecessor's legacy.
Although his term ends in 2019, hardline opposition leaders
want to oust him in a recall referendum next year. They would
require nearly 4 million signatures to force the recall vote.
"I can't see this government finishing its term because it
is too weak," said opposition leader Henry Ramos, touted as a
possible leader for the new assembly. "Internal frictions are
beginning. They're blaming each other for this huge defeat."
'COUNTER-REVOLUTION'
Maduro, whose government has replaced Cuba as Latin
America's most vocal adversary of the United States, blamed the
election defeat on an "economic war" waged by business leaders
and other opponents to sabotage the economy and bring him down.
His persistence with complex currency and price controls has
contributed to Venezuela's economic distortions. Unlike Chavez,
he has also had to contend with a plunge in the price of
Venezuela's only significant export, oil.
"This is Nicolas Maduro's defeat, not Chavez's," said
Humberto Lopez, 57, a diehard Chavista well-known to Venezuelans
for walking the streets dressed as Argentine revolutionary
Ernesto "Che" Guevara. "I'm not hugely surprised."
Underlining the new mood in Venezuela, videos online showed
five prominent socialist politicians - including Chavez's
brother Adan - being booed at voting centers on Sunday, with
crowds yelling: "The government will fall!" or "Thief!"
The opposition said "Chavismo" had failed to win a single
district in the late leader's home state of Barinas, once a
bastion of support.
"If you called yourself "Chavista" and you voted for the
opposition, facts will prove your mistake," tweeted National
Assembly head Diosdado Cabello, who was re-elected as a
legislator but will lose his leadership of the body.
The government's defeat was another disappointment for Latin
America's bloc of left-wing governments following Argentina's
swing to the center-right in last month's presidential election.
But regional leaders praised Maduro for accepting defeat so
quickly. Words of consolation came from the Venezuelan
government's closest ally, Communist-run Cuba.
"I'm sure new victories for the Bolivarian and Chavista
Revolution will come under your leadership," President Raul
Castro wrote to Maduro, referring to Venezuelan independence
hero Simon Bolivar as well as his late friend Chavez.
(Additional reporting by Girish Gupta, Deisy Buitrago, Corina
Pons, and Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas; Daniel Trotta in Havana,
Danny Ramos in La Paz,; Sujata Rao in London and Arshad Mohammed
in Washington; Editing by Kieran Murray, Frances Kerry and Peter
Cooney)