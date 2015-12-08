CARACAS Dec 8 Venezuela's opposition on Tuesday
urged leftist President Nicolas Maduro to stop making excuses
for his candidates' defeat in legislative elections, and instead
urgently tackle food shortages and free jailed politicians.
The worst economic crisis in the OPEC country's recent
history has Venezuelan staples including flour, milk, meat and
beans running scarce. Shortages are particularly bad for the
poor and beyond capital Caracas, with shoppers lining up for
hours under the sun hoping a delivery truck will arrive.
"We urge the government to stop crying and start working,"
Democratic Unity coalition leader Jesus Torrealba said in a news
conference under a sign reading 'Thank you Venezuela, we won!'.
The government boosted imports somewhat in the run-up to the
election, but overall shipments have tumbled this year due to a
recession and low oil prices, with many economists warning the
scarcity may worsen over Christmas.
"We're just a few weeks away from a very serious problem in
terms of food," Torrealba said.
Anger over shortages propelled the opposition to a
long-elusive victory in Sunday's vote for a new National
Assembly.
The coalition even swept traditional bastions of "Chavismo,"
the movement named after founder Hugo Chavez, including the
Caracas slums and the ex-president's home state Barinas.
New legislators plan to launch investigations into
corruption and pressure the government into publishing economic
data such as inflation, which have not been divulged in a year.
But despite an overwhelming mandate for change, there is
little the new opposition-controlled legislature will be able to
do about unwieldy currency and prices controls which are a major
factor in the economic mess.
At the news conference in a swanky Caracas hotel, Torrealba
and other leaders from the opposition coalition's roughly
two-dozen parties also called for the release of jailed
activists including opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.
'CLEAR SIGNAL FOR MADURO'
The opposition says it has clinched 112 seats in the
National Assembly, a coveted two-thirds majority which gives it
a strong platform to challenge the broadly unpopular Maduro.
But the tally on the National Electoral Council's website,
last updated on Monday, shows the opposition won 110 seats and
the Socialist Party and allies 55, with two more still to be
attributed.
After what was clearly a mid-term punishment vote, Sunday's
defeat has not prompted a mea culpa from the government or
promises of substantial reform, though Maduro is facing heat
from dissenting factions within his own coalition, once united
in devotion to Chavez.
A senior government representative who asked not to be named
acknowledged that the election result was a clear signal for
Maduro, adding that there needs to be profound discussion and
change within the government or it will face very serious
trouble.
To be sure, Maduro has said the Socialist Party will hold an
"extraordinary congress" and established commissions to
"evaluate the situation and emerge with concrete proposals,"
suggesting some soul-searching is in store.
Yet he and his top officials continue to blame an "economic
war" for confusing Venezuelans, describe the opposition as a
"counter-revolutionary" force, and even warn disenchanted former
supporters they will regret their vote.
Maduro says the opposition is a snooty U.S.-backed elite who
would snatch government-provided houses and subsidized food away
from the poor.
State television, which largely blocks out opposition
rallies and press conference, has since Sunday minimized
coverage of the election, instead broadcasting Chavez speeches,
sports, and features on the government's social projects.
"This government does not understand that it lost, nor the
magnitude of what is at stake," opposition activist Maria Corina
Machado said.
