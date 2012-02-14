* Henrique Capriles faces bombardment of accusations
* Opposition buoyant, but Chavez strong for October vote
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Feb 14 President Hugo Chavez's
allies are bombarding Venezuela's newly-anointed opposition
leader with attacks ranging from the legitimacy of the primary
vote to his sexuality and Jewish roots.
Auguring a rough campaign ahead of the presidential election
in October, the torrent of accusations against Henrique Capriles
began just minutes after his landslide win at the Democratic
Unity coalition's primary on Sunday.
With Chavez himself uncharacteristically quiet, senior
officials and state media have led the attack, denouncing
Capriles - a 39-year-old state governor who wants to be
Venezuela's youngest president - as a "bourgeois" and "fascist."
"Now we know who is the candidate of imperialism, of
capitalism and the right wing," said Congress leader Diosdado
Cabello, a former military comrade and longtime staunch
supporter of the socialist president. "The anti-patriotic
candidate has a face. He won't have an easy election campaign."
Capriles - the grandson of Jews who survived the World War
Two Holocaust in Poland - defines himself as a center-left
"progressive" who admires Brazil's "modern left" model of
free-market economics with a strong social face.
The attacks against him illustrate the election battle that
lies ahead in the polarized South American OPEC member nation,
where Chavez has strong support among the poor and projects
opponents as representatives of a discredited, super-rich elite.
The most furious accusations have come from state media
commentator Mario Silva, who often targets Chavez's foes on his
late-night show "The Razorblade" .
Silva insulted opposition leaders and then read out a
purported police document reporting Capriles was caught in a car
having sex with another man in 2000.
Capriles denied the allegation and said the document was
falsified. Police have not commented.
Another state radio commentator, Adal Hernandez, wrote a
vitriolic profile of Capriles, highlighting his Jewish family
background and titled: "The Enemy is Zionism."
Capriles, who is a practicing Catholic, has not responded to
the profile. He often talks of his grandparents' escape from
Nazi repression.
Capriles comes from a rich family but pointedly spends more
time in a T-shirt in shanty-towns than in his office, and he is
seeking to project himself as above the mud-slinging.
"I wasn't elected to fight with anyone but to solve
problems," said Capriles, who won nearly two-thirds of the 3
million votes cast in Sunday's primary.
"The only confrontation I want is against violence,
unemployment, corruption and other problems in Venezuela."
CAMPAIGN BATTLE
Much of the official ire against Capriles has focused on
Sunday's primary vote, saying the overall numbers were inflated
to give an impression of massive opposition turnout - even
though the state electoral authority supervised the poll.
Chavez supporters have also demanded to know the source of
Capriles' campaign financing, implying pro-U.S interests have
been backing him. The Democratic Unity candidate has responded
that his books are open for all to see.
"Backing Capriles' candidacy are the economic interests of
Venezuela and the world," the ruling Socialist Party said in one
of its daily email bulletins to media.
Capriles has criticised one-sided coverage by state-media,
accusing it of routinely ignoring protests about crime and water
shortages while extensively reporting "every time a mango falls
on a roof" in the state of Miranda where he is governor.
A devout Catholic, he traveled to the Caribbean island of
Margarita on Tuesday morning to visit a shrine and give thanks
for his primary victory.
He says his religious conviction increased during four
months in jail in 2004 after a riot outside the Cuban Embassy
which he was accused - but later acquitted - of fomenting.
Analysts say the finally united opposition - which in the
past has been crippled by in-fighting and failed to dislodge
Chavez via mass street protests or a string of votes - has its
best chance in 13 years of unseating him in October.
Yet the president still appears to have the edge, thanks to
high popularity among the poor, a formidable party machine and
an extraordinary pre-election spending spree on welfare projects
like allowances for single mothers and pensioners.
Recent polls have shown Chavez would win about 60 percent of
votes in October, though analysts caution that could change if
Capriles runs a dynamic campaign. He plans to start a tour of
Venezuela from next week.
"Capriles is a competitive candidate. He is young and less
connected to the country's discredited pre-Chavez political
class and he is the governor of an important state, who enjoys
high approval ratings," the Eurasia Group political risk
consultancy said in a report.
"We don't think this will be enough to defeat Chavez, but it
points to the fact that the election could be tighter than most
anticipate, and that there could be some volatility in terms of
expectations in the run up to the election."