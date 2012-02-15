* Henrique Capriles faces bombardment of accusations
* Opposition buoyant, but Chavez strong ahead of October
vote
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Feb 14 President Hugo Chavez's
allies are bombarding Venezuela's newly anointed opposition
leader with attacks casting doubt on the legitimacy of the
primary vote, questioning his sexuality and disparaging his
Jewish roots.
Auguring a rough campaign ahead of the Oct. 7 presidential
election, the torrent of accusations against Henrique Capriles
began just minutes after his landslide win at the Democratic
Unity coalition's primary on Sunday.
With Chavez himself uncharacteristically quiet, senior
officials and state media have led the attack, denouncing
Capriles - a 39-year-old state governor who wants to be
Venezuela's youngest leader - as "bourgeois" and "fascist."
"Now we know who is the candidate of imperialism, of
capitalism and the right wing," said Congress leader Diosdado
Cabello, a former military comrade and longtime staunch
supporter of the socialist president. "The anti-patriotic
candidate has a face. He won't have an easy election campaign."
Capriles - the grandson of Jews who survived the World War
Two Holocaust in Poland - defines himself as a center-left
"progressive" who admires Brazil's "modern left" model of
free-market economics with a strong social conscience.
The attacks against him foreshadow a tough election battle
in the polarized South American OPEC member nation, where Chavez
has strong support among the poor and denounces opponents as
representatives of a discredited, super-rich elite.
The most furious accusations have come from state media
commentator Mario Silva, who often targets Chavez's foes on his
late night TV show, "The Razorblade."
Silva insulted opposition leaders and then read out a
purported police document reporting Capriles was caught in a car
having sex with another man in 2000.
Capriles denied the allegation and said the document was
falsified. Police have not commented.
Another state radio commentator, Adal Hernandez, wrote a
vitriolic profile of Capriles, highlighting his Jewish family
background and titled: "The Enemy is Zionism." Capriles, a
practicing Catholic, has not responded to the profile.
One cartoon, retweeted on Wednesday by a senior Chavez aide,
showed Capriles in pink shorts with a Swastika on his arm,
squaring up to a much larger, muscular Chavez. He often talks
emotionally of his grandparents' escape from Nazi repression.
CAMPAIGN BATTLE
Capriles comes from a wealthy family but pointedly spends
more time in a T-shirt in shantytowns than in his office, and he
is seeking to project himself as above the mud-slinging.
"I wasn't elected to fight with anyone but to solve
problems," said Capriles, who won nearly two-thirds of the 3
million votes cast in Sunday's primary.
"The only confrontation I want is against violence,
unemployment, corruption and other problems in Venezuela."
Much of the official ire against Capriles has focused on
Sunday's primary, saying the overall numbers were inflated to
give an impression of massive opposition turnout - even though
the state electoral authority supervised the poll.
Chavez supporters have also demanded to know the source of
Capriles' campaign financing, implying pro-U.S interests have
been backing him. The Democratic Unity candidate has responded
that his books are open for all to see.
Adding to the charged atmosphere, the Supreme Court ordered
the opposition on Tuesday not to burn voter registration books
from Sunday's vote - a measure they had promised to counter
fears there could be retribution.
The government for years discriminated against Venezuelans
whose names were on a list of people who requested a recall
referendum on Chavez's rule, blocking them from jobs, state
loans and in some cases even entrance to government buildings.
Opposition leaders said the court's order was issued too
late, and the lists of voters' names had already been burned.
UNITED OPPOSITION
Capriles has criticized one-sided coverage by state media,
accusing it of routinely ignoring protests about crime and water
shortages while extensively reporting "every time a mango falls
on a roof" in the state of Miranda where he is governor.
He traveled to the Caribbean island of Margarita on Tuesday
to visit a shrine and give thanks for his primary victory.
Capriles says his religious conviction grew during four
months in jail in 2004 after a riot outside the Cuban Embassy
which he was accused - but later acquitted - of fomenting.
Analysts say the finally united opposition - which in the
past has been crippled by in-fighting and failed to dislodge
Chavez via mass street protests or a string of votes - has its
best chance in 13 years of unseating him in October.
Yet the president still appears to have the edge, thanks to
high popularity among the poor, a formidable party machine and
an extraordinary pre-election spending spree on welfare projects
like allowances for single mothers and pensioners.
Recent polls show Chavez would win about 60 percent of the
vote in October, though analysts say that could change if
Capriles runs a dynamic campaign. He plans to start a tour of
Venezuela from next week.
The Eurasia Group political risk consultancy said Capriles
was a competitive candidate because he was young, less connected
to the country's old political class and the governor of an
important state who enjoyed high approval ratings.
"We don't think this will be enough to defeat Chavez, but it
points to the fact that the election could be tighter than most
anticipate, and that there could be some volatility in terms of
expectations in the run up to the election," it said.