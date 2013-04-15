* Nicolas Maduro wins election by tiny margin
* Opposition cries foul, demands recount
* OPEC nation may face period of instability
By Andrew Cawthorne and Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, April 15 Late socialist leader Hugo
Chavez's chosen successor Nicolas Maduro won Venezuela's
presidential election by a whisker but now faces opposition
protests plus a host of economic and political challenges in the
OPEC nation.
The 50-year-old former bus driver, whom Chavez named as his
preferred heir before dying from cancer, edged out opposition
challenger Henrique Capriles by winning 50.7 percent of the
votes in the election on Sunday. Capriles won 49.1 percent
support, a difference of just 235,000 ballots.
Capriles, whose strong showing beat most forecasts, refused
to recognize the result and said his team had a list of 3,000
irregularities ranging from gunshots to the illegal re-opening
of polling centers.
"I didn't fight against a candidate today, but against the
whole abuse of power," said Capriles, the 40-year-old governor
of Miranda state, demanding a recount.
"Mr. Maduro, the loser was you ... This system is
collapsing, it's like a castle of sand - touch it and it falls."
A protracted election dispute could cause instability in a
deeply-polarized nation with the world's largest oil reserves.
Though some opposition supporters chanted "fraud", banged
pots and pans and burned tires in protest, Capriles did not call
them onto the streets en masse.
Maduro said he would accept a full recount, even as he
insisted his victory was clean and dedicated it to Chavez.
"We've had a fair, legal and constitutional triumph," Maduro
told a victory rally. "To those who didn't vote for us, I call
for unity. We are going to work together for the security and
economy of this country."
The election board said Maduro's win was "irreversible" and
gave no indication of when it might carry out an audit.
'CHAVISMO' CHALLENGED
Maduro's slim victory provides an inauspicious start for the
"Chavismo" movement's transition to a post-Chavez era, and
raises the possibility that he could face challenges from rivals
within the disparate leftist coalition.
His supporters set off fireworks, and some sang and danced
in the streets, but celebrations were far more muted than after
Chavez's comfortable re-election last October.
"On one hand, we're happy, but the result is not exactly
what we had expected," said Gregory Belfort, 32, a computer
technician looking slightly dazed with other government
supporters in front of the presidential palace.
"It means there are a lot of people out there who support
Chavez but didn't vote for Maduro, which is valid."
The slim margin came as a shock to many ardent Chavez
supporters, who had become accustomed to his double-digit
election victories during his 14-year rule, including an 11
percentage point win over Capriles last October.
Maduro's campaign was built almost entirely on his close
ties to the late leader and emotional stories of Chavez's final
days before succumbing to cancer.
His narrow win leaves him with less authority to lead the
broad ruling alliance that includes military officers, oil
executives and armed slum leaders. It had been held together
mainly by Chavez's iron grip and mesmerizing personality.
"This is the most delicate moment in the history of
'Chavismo' since 2002," said Javier Corrales, a U.S. political
scientist and Venezuela expert at Amherst College, referring to
a brief coup against Chavez 11 years ago.
"With these results, the opposition might not concede
easily, and Maduro will have a hard time demonstrating to the
top leadership of Chavismo that he is a formidable leader."
It will also add to the difficulty Maduro faces in moving
from the sentimental tales of Chavez that filled his campaign
into actual governance of a nation with high inflation, a
slowing economy, Byzantine currency controls and one of the
world's worst crime rates.
"These results require deep self-criticism," said Diosdado
Cabello, the powerful head of the National Assembly whom many
Venezuelans see as a potential rival to Maduro.
"It's contradictory that some among the poor vote for those
who always exploit them," Cabello added on Twitter. "Let's turn
over every stone to find out faults but not put the fatherland
or the legacy of our commander (Chavez) in danger."
(Additional reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Mario Naranjo in
Caracas, and David Adams in Miami; Editing by Kieran Murray and
Andrew Heavens)