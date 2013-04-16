(Updates with more details on Monday's protests, quotes)
* Government says 61 injured, 135 arrested
* Opposition refuses to accept Maduro's vote win
* Rival demonstrations taking place across nation
By Brian Ellsworth and Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, April 16 Venezuelan President-elect
Nicolas Maduro accused the opposition on Tuesday of planning a
coup against him after seven people were killed in violent
clashes over his disputed election victory.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles has demanded a full
recount of votes from Sunday's election after official results
showed a narrow victory for Maduro, who is late President Hugo
Chavez's hand-picked successor.
The deaths occurred on Monday when hundreds of protesters
took to the streets in various parts of the capital Caracas and
other cities, blocking streets, burning tires and fighting with
security forces in some cases. Officials also said 61 people had
been injured and 135 people arrested in the violence.
Protesters tried to burn alive one of the injured people,
the government said.
"This is the responsibility of those who have called for
violence, who have ignored the constitution and the
institutions," a furious Maduro said in a speech to the nation
on Tuesday. "Their plan is a coup d'etat."
Maduro also said he will not allow a big opposition march
planned for Wednesday in Caracas to demand a vote recount. "It's
time for a tough hand," he said.
The electoral authority has ruled out a recount, so Capriles
called for street protests to press his demands in the quickly
worsening standoff in the South American OPEC nation, which has
the world's largest oil reserves.
Venezuela saw waves of street protests during various parts
of Chavez's tumultuous 14-year rule, including a short-lived
coup against him in 2002. He was briefly toppled from power but
bounced back quickly, purged critics inside the armed forces and
stepped up the pace of his socialist policies.
State media and officials said the fatalities on Monday
included two people shot by opposition sympathizers while
celebrating Maduro's victory in a middle-class area of Caracas.
One person died in an attack on a government-run clinic in a
central state. Two, including a policeman, were killed in an
Andean border state, officials said.
"We will defeat this violent fascism with democracy," said
Foreign Minister Elias Jaua, describing incidents and showing
video footage to a group of ambassadors.
"Those who attempt to take with force what they could not
acquire through elections are not democrats."
The opposition did not respond to the specific allegations
of deaths, but Capriles said the government was responsible for
violence by denying its call for an election recount.
He reiterated demands for peaceful protests as thousands of
his supporters marched to regional election offices around the
country on Tuesday. The government held counter-demonstrations.
VIOLENCE FLARES
The election was triggered by the death of Chavez last month
after a two-year battle with cancer. He named Maduro as his
successor before he died and his protege won the election with
50.8 percent of the vote against Capriles' 49.0 percent.
Maduro, who had initially said he was open to a recount,
called on his supporters to demonstrate all week. The official
results showed him winning by 265,000 votes.
Opposition sources said their count showed Capriles won by
more than 300,000 votes.
Capriles team said it has evidence of some 3,200 election
day irregularities, from voters using fake IDs to intimidation
of volunteers at polling centers. It sought an exhaustive check
of the paper ballots.
However, the National Electoral Council said an audit of 54
percent of the voting stations, in a widely respected electronic
vote system, had already been carried out.
Capriles, the governor of Miranda state, hopes to highlight
the weakness of Maduro's mandate and stir up opposition anger
over his charge that the electoral council is biased in favor of
the ruling Socialist Party.
The strategy could backfire if demonstrations turn into
prolonged disturbances, such as those the opposition led between
2002 and 2004, which sometimes blocked roads for days with trash
and burning tires and annoyed many Venezuelans.
A protracted fight also could renew questions about the
opposition's democratic credentials on the heels of their best
showing in a presidential election, and just as Capriles has
consolidated himself as its leader.
"Where are the opposition politicians who believe in
democracy?" Maduro said on Tuesday.
LEGAL MOVE AGAINST CAPRILES?
Senior government figures have raised the possibility of
legal action against Capriles.
"Fascist Capriles, I will personally ensure you pay for the
damage you are doing to our fatherland and people," National
Assembly head Diosdado Cabello said on Twitter, saying he would
seek a criminal investigation by state prosecutors.
But the opposition leader said he will fight on.
"We are not going to ignore the will of the people. We
believe we won ... we want this problem resolved peacefully,"
Capriles told a news conference.
"There is no majority here, there are two halves."
The focus of Monday's protests in the capital was the Plaza
Altamira, which was often site of opposition demonstrations
during Chavez's rule. Burned-out debris and glass lay strews on
the ground on Tuesday morning.
"We will protest for as long as it takes. We will not give
up the streets," said Carlos Cusumano, a 20-year-old student who
took part in the protest.
Wearing T-shirts wrapped around their faces, some
demonstrators threw sticks and stones at the ranks of police,
who wore body armor and carried shields.
The controversy over Venezuela's first presidential election
without Chavez on the ballot in two decades raised doubts about
the future of "Chavismo" - the late president's self-proclaimed
socialist movement - without its towering and mercurial founder.
Chavez named Maduro as his heir in an emotional last public
speech to the nation before his death, giving the former foreign
minister and vice president a huge boost ahead of the vote.
Maduro's slight margin of victory raises the possibility he
could face future challenges from rivals in the leftist
coalition that united around Chavez, who won four presidential
elections.
At his last election in October, the former soldier beat
Capriles by 11 percentage points even though his battle against
cancer had severely restricted his ability to campaign.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Wallis, Diego Ore and Girish
Gupta in Caracas, Sailu Urribarri in Paraguana, Javier Farias in
Tachira; Editing by Kieran Murray and Jackie Frank)