* Opposition leader to challenge loss in court
* Maduro won April 14 election by narrow margin
By Daniel Wallis and Enrique Andres Pretel
CARACAS, April 27 Venezuela's electoral
authority said on Saturday the opposition created false hopes
about a vote audit being prepared after President Nicolas
Maduro's narrow election win, adding that his rival had failed
to present compelling proof of foul play.
The National Electoral Council had stressed from the start
that the "expanded" audit it agreed to after the April 14 vote
would not change the results, which made Maduro the successor to
the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles says there were
thousands of irregularities during the vote, and that his own
calculations showed he won. He says he will challenge the
outcome in the OPEC nation's courts.
"We have always insisted that Capriles had the right to
challenge the process," Tibisay Lucena, president of the
electoral council, said in a televised national broadcast.
"But it is also his obligation to present proof."
She dismissed various opposition submissions alleging voting
irregularities as lacking key details, and said Capriles had
subsequently tried to present the audit in very different terms
than the electoral council had agreed to.
"It has been manipulated to generate false expectations
about the process, including making it look like the consequence
of the wider audit could affect the election results," she said.
Capriles has said that unless the audit includes all the
relevant paperwork from polling centers, his team would not take
part in a process that would end up being "a joke."
He has conceded that his legal challenge to Maduro's
election faces a difficult path through the South American
country's courts. Critics say Chavez packed the judiciary with
loyal political appointees during his 14 years in power.
POST-ELECTION CLASHES
Capriles, a 40-year-old centrist state governor, confounded
opinion polls to run a close finish against Maduro in the
election, held just five weeks after Chavez's death from cancer.
Capriles lost by less than two percentage points, according to
official results.
The government blames Capriles for post-election violence
that it says killed nine people, and the "Chavista"-dominated
Congress is investigating him in connection with the unrest.
On Saturday, security forces arrested a retired general who
is now a senior official with an opposition party and was
recorded on video apparently advising rioters during clashes
with police in a Caracas square a day after the election.
The opposition said the arrest was "illegal and cowardly."
The government also has arrested an American citizen it says
was financing opposition student protesters to destabilize the
country on behalf of an unnamed U.S. intelligence agency.
Relatives and friends of Timothy Hallet Tracy, 34, described
him to U.S. media as a documentary-maker who was in Venezuela to
make a film about the presidential election.
Some Maduro allies say the violence was proof that the
opposition tried to launch a coup, while the opposition accuses
the authorities of exaggerating the trouble and counting victims
of common crime among its figures.
Both sides have called on their followers to march again on
May 1, creating another potential flashpoint.
On Saturday, Maduro was on an official visit to Cuba to
strengthen ties between the two countries. Chavez helped support
Cuba's economy after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Maduro spoke at a tribute where President Raul Castro
described Chavez as Cuba's best friend, and he signed
cooperation accords for 51 projects.
Capriles, who accuses Cuba's Castro brothers of meddling in
Venezuela's affairs, criticized the trip on Twitter.
"The Big Connected-One (Maduro) goes to Havana to receive
instructions from his Boss. We always said it, there's nothing
more powerful that the truth!" the opposition leader tweeted.
(Editing by Paul Simao)