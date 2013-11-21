CARACAS Nov 21 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro is firing up supporters for the upcoming mayors' election
through a theatrical confrontation with businesses that has
showered voters with cheap consumer goods, echoing the style of
late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
The Dec. 8 vote for control of 335 municipalities, ranging
from urban hillside slums to isolated villages in sweltering
plains, will be the first major test of Maduro's strength after
he narrowly won the presidency in April.
Venezuelans are flooding shops to snatch up discounted car
parts, televisions and clothes since Maduro ordered businesses
to slash prices in a gambit similar to the oil-financed
pre-election largesse of the Chavez era, but with private
merchants footing the bill.
"These are the right measures. The shop owners themselves
voluntarily lowered prices, which means they are recognizing the
products were overpriced," said Leonardo Jimenez, a 28-year-old
lawyer, in line outside a shop at a prominent Caracas mall.
"This is obviously going to have a positive impact on the
upcoming elections."
Pitting working-class consumers against business leaders in
the run-up to the vote could help rally Socialist Party
sympathizers weary of nagging product shortages and surging
inflation that is approaching 55 percent.
Flashy videos on state TV showed ministers denouncing
over-pricing by retail chains to a backdrop of thumping dance
music, and interviews with shoppers thanking Maduro for
protecting them from rapacious capitalists.
People continued to line up at shops around the country even
as inventories dwindle and shelves are increasingly bare.
National Guard troops bearing assault rifles and bored
expressions keep watch to prevent a repeat of several instances
of looting that took place shortly after Maduro's order.
One woman rose to prominence thanks to a photo showing her
emerging from a shop with new electronics and a joyful smile.
Assuming she had stolen the goods, opposition commentators
dubbed her "The Looter."
The woman, Clotilde Palomino, responded by producing
receipts to show she had paid for the goods. Maduro invited her
to the presidential palace and cited her as an example of humble
Venezuelans who benefited from the measures.
The ruling Socialist Party is likely to proclaim victory if
it wins the majority of mayors' seats, but pollsters say that is
probable anyway because most municipalities are sparsely
populated pro-government areas.
The opposition looks likely to win key metropolitan areas
including the capital Caracas and second city, Maracaibo,
according to a confidential presentation by one pollster.
Many high-profile pollsters no longer publish their surveys
given the furious controversy they create, though they are
frequently leaked to private media.
'DON'T LEAVE ME WITH NOTHING!'
Maduro's "economic offensive" began with the military
occupation of an electronics chain and has since included
aggressive inspections of thousands of businesses.
Critics call it an act of government-organized looting and
say it has punished honest entrepreneurs by forcing them to sell
below cost. They predict it will pave the way for more product
shortages down the road.
One widely circulated online video shows an electronics
merchant shouting, between sobs, that forcing him to mark down
his merchandise would ruin him.
"For the love of God, this is an offense. Don't leave me
with nothing!" the man yelled, moments before officials and
troops led him away.
Election campaigning officially kicked off on Saturday, but
received scant attention amid the rush for cheap goods and
Venezuelans' general weariness with marches, speeches and
rallies after three elections in just over a year.
Mayors are a crucial component of national politics in
Venezuela because they receive a considerable portion of the
country's oil wealth from the central government.
They are also among the only politicians who can reach the
poor in rural areas such as the sparsely populated jungle-like
expanses of the southeastern Bolivar state and the isolated
plains of Barinas state where Chavez grew up.
The opposition casts the vote as a plebiscite on Maduro's
governance and his efforts to maintain the state-driven economic
model advanced by Chavez, who died of cancer in March.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles hopes anti-government
candidates will win an overall majority of votes, providing a
symbolic victory.
Some pollsters predict a strong showing for the ruling party
would let Maduro enact unpopular reforms such as a
liberalization of exchange controls that could help ease
shortages but may be seen by supporters as a betrayal of
Chavez's legacy.
Investors are expecting a sharp devaluation in January, less
than a year after the last one, and the creation of a new
parallel currency exchange market to ease product shortages.
Even Venezuelans who question Maduro's strategy are taking
advantage of bargains, in part because they worry products will
not be available in the future.
"I'm not very convinced this is going to work," said
Mauricio Garcia, 25, in line at a sporting goods store. He noted
that big shops have closed in the electronics-focused shopping
center where he works selling cell phone parts.
"Maduro launched this just in time for the elections."