* Venezuelans go to the polls for second time this year
* President Nicolas Maduro hopes to improve his standing
* Opposition aims to show it has majority support
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Dec 5 Nationwide local polls this
weekend are President Nicolas Maduro's first electoral test
since taking power and will show what Venezuelans think of his
socialist government's radical response to deepening economic
problems.
Sunday's vote for 337 mayors' and 2,523 council posts is
theoretically a local affair, with humdrum issues such as
pot-holes and street-lights sure to influence voters.
Yet both sides in the polarized South American OPEC member
also view their candidates' fortunes as a snapshot of national
mood and measure of their relative strength for future battles.
In a close-fought April presidential vote that showed
Venezuela split nearly down the middle, Maduro replaced Hugo
Chavez after cancer cut short his 14-year rule.
The 51-year-old former bus driver has displayed plenty of
his late mentor's fiery anti-capitalist rhetoric and kept firm
state controls on the economy, even launching his own policy of
aggressive inspections of businesses to force prices down.
Yet Maduro has little of Chavez's personal charisma, rapport
with the working-classes, personalized control of the ruling
Socialist Party's various factions, or international presence.
And he has seen Venezuela's economic problems worsen.
Decades-old inflation has hit an annual 54 percent,
shortages of basics from milk to toilet-paper have spawned
queues round the country, economic growth has slowed, blackouts
are frequent, and the bolivar has tanked on the black market.
"After the 8th of December, with the constitution in our
hands, we're coming for you (Maduro) and your failed, corrupt
government," opposition leader Henrique Capriles, 41, vowed as
he crisscrossed the nation in the run-up to Sunday's ballot.
Despite such fighting talk, it is not clear exactly how the
opposition would seek to undermine Maduro, even with a strong
showing at the vote. Activists are divided over how aggressively
to confront the government, with street-protests and a petition
drive for a recall referendum in 2016 - half-way through the
presidential term - among possible tactics.
Maduro has decreed Sunday an official day of "loyalty and
love" for Chavez, who is still revered by many Venezuelans
especially among the poor, and he has repeatedly accused
opponents of planning violence around the ballot.
His continuation of generous, oil-financed welfare programs
from the Chavez era, and the former president's dying
exhortation to support him, have helped Maduro keep support of
"Chavistas."
"Get ready for Sunday's results, the victory of the
fatherland is a fait accompli," he told supporters.
DEVALUATION COMING?
Investors are eying the vote for signs Maduro will have the
strength to carry out unpopular economic measures such as a
currency devaluation to help ease the embarrassing shortages.
Pollsters have been unusually secretive with their numbers,
but say the country remains about evenly split, as in April when
Maduro beat Capriles by just 1.5 percentage points.
Both men's approval ratings have dropped since that vote.
Economic problems and perceptions of weakness have weighed
on Maduro. On the other side, Capriles' challenge to the April
vote on fraud allegations petered out, while his media profile
has subsided dramatically.
One local pollster, Luis Vicente Leon, said Maduro's ratings
decline - to 41 percent in his latest survey - had probably been
offset by the recent populist campaign that helped consumers buy
cut-rate TVs, car parts and home appliances through aggressive
inspections that forced merchants to slash prices.
"The opposition did have a golden opportunity to win by a
moderate margin, due to president Maduro's fall in popularity,"
Leon said in a pre-election analysis. "However, recent events
... could play in his favor."
Given its strength in rural areas, where there are more
mayorships up for grabs, the government appears likely to win an
overall majority of municipalities while the opposition hopes to
retain control of major cities like Caracas and Maracaibo.
Both sides will hope to win the total popular vote, though
tallying that may take a few days.
The campaign has been tense. An opposition candidate was
shot dead in western Venezuela, though it was not clear if that
was politically-motivated or common crime. Capriles said thugs
tried to burn one of his campaign buses, and the government this
week accused its foes of bringing down the national power-grid.
"It's been an ugly year. I can't wait for Christmas, and
frankly I don't care who wins here in Ocumare. Just give me
someone who can keep the electricity running so my fish stop
rotting!" said fisherman Jose Burgos, 43, whose coastal village
has seen service failures and street protests for months.
As in Chavez-era elections, the opposition says there have
been gross violations of fairness with state funds and media
routinely used to back pro-Maduro candidates.
In return, officials say private businessmen and U.S.
right-wing supporters are backing the opposition, aiming to
bring down Maduro by any means.
Mayors are a big component of national politics because they
receive a considerable portion of money from the central
government. They are also among the only politicians who can
reach the poor in rural areas such as the sparsely populated
jungle-like expanses of southeastern Bolivar state and the
isolated plains of Barinas state where Chavez grew up.