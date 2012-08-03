* Publicity battle heats up before Oct. 7 election
* Officials investigate state media, opposition campaign
* Campaigns could be fined if found to have violated rules
* Opposition candidate's use of cap with national flag at
issue
By Jack Kimball
CARACAS, Aug 3 Venezuela's election commission
is investigating both sides in this year's bitterly contested
presidential race over alleged campaign irregularities, a mere
two months before voters head to the polls in the South American
OPEC nation.
President Hugo Chavez is squaring off against youthful
opposition candidate Henrique Capriles in an Oct. 7 vote that
has become the controversial socialist leader's toughest
political battle of his 14 years in power.
With both camps leveling accusations of foul play, all eyes
are on the National Electoral Council, which said late on
Thursday it was investigating state TV channel VTV,
government-run newspaper Correo del Orinoco, and the opposition
campaign.
It said VTV had allegedly paid for election propaganda,
while the Correo del Orinoco used the image of an opposition
candidate without permission in a negative ad.
It also cited the opposition for allegedly exceeding the
limits on television and print commercials, and added that it
would consider whether Capriles was breaking any rules by
regularly donning a baseball cap featuring the Venezuelan flag.
If either side is found guilty of an infraction, they could
be fined.
In the lead up to the vote, pressure is growing on the
Electoral Council to take stronger action to ensure a balanced
campaign. Chavez has also called on state media to abide by
electoral rules.
After the announcement, the two sides traded barbs.
"You have to listen to the umpire. If the umpire tells you,
'Look Chavez is crowding the plate, step away from home plate',
I can say I'm okay and he can say no, move back. You have to
move back," Chavez, an ardent baseball fan, said on Friday.
In a message on Twitter after the council's decision, his
rival Capriles said: "Here there are thousands of Venezuelans in
shelters who lost their homes and their needs are not met - but
the issue for the government is the hat I use."
"We're not breaking any electoral norms."
BROADCAST POWER
Capriles' team cannot match the resources of Chavez, who
frequently obliges both state and private TV stations to carry
his hours-long speeches and appearances live in so-called
"cadenas" or nationwide "chain" broadcasts.
The president says he only uses "cadenas" for government
business and that they are unrelated to his campaign. At one
recent rally, he chided supporters who called for him to order a
broadcast, saying he had to stick to the rules.
In a bid to get its message to wealthier voters, Chavez's
team began running campaign videos this week on paid cable TV
channels, including multiple spots during Warner Bros' popular
sit-com "The Big Bang Theory".
Chavez is seeking a new six-year term at the helm of South
America's biggest oil exporter. But he has had three cancer
operations in the last year and has been unable to match the
intensive campaigning of his younger challenger.
The 58-year-old, who says he is completely cured, remains
popular thanks to huge state spending on social programs and the
enduring emotional connection that even his fiercest critics
concede he shares with the country's poor majority.
Capriles, 40, has been drawing big crowds while projecting
an energetic image. One opinion poll showed a close race, but
most respected surveys give Chavez a solid double-digit lead.
After all but disappearing from public view earlier this
year while undergoing treatment, Chavez's energy levels appear
to have returned - back are the hours-long campaign rallies and
televised speeches. On Tuesday, he flew to Brazil for a ceremony
when Venezuela joined the regional trade bloc Mercosur.
Capriles, the candidate of a newly united opposition
coalition, wants to capitalize on pent-up frustration among many
voters weary of high crime, inefficient public services and high
prices, and is pledging to set up a Brazil-style government that
would be friendly to business but also maintain social programs.