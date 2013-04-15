* Maduro gushes about Chavez, mum about his own policies
* Ex-union leader faces tough economy, disparate coalition
* Mocked by opposition as a bad Chavez imitator
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, April 15 Former bus driver Nicolas
Maduro rose through the ranks of Venezuelan politics by
faithfully following the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez,
repeating his slogans and carrying out his orders.
Chavez tapped Maduro as his successor before succumbing to
cancer, leaving him as the flag-bearer of a political movement
that radically transformed this oil-rich nation of 29 million
people. Maduro built his campaign on vows to continue the "21st
century socialism" that made Chavez a hero to millions but
deeply divided the country.
"We're all going in the bus of the fatherland, which has a
driver," Maduro said upon launching his election campaign from
the late president's childhood home. "Here he is, Chavez's
driver!"
But Chavez's endorsement and the outpouring of grief that
shook the nation when he died from cancer on March 5 were not
enough to propel Maduro to an easy victory in Sunday's election.
Venezuela's election authority declared Maduro the winner
with just 50.7 percent of the vote in a cliffhanger, but
opposition candidate Henrique Capriles said he would not respect
the outcome without a full recount.
If the result stands, Maduro will have to set his own route
as he steers through a difficult economic environment and
potential divisions within the diverse coalition that Chavez
built and held together with a mix of astute power politics and
unmatched charisma.
His first weeks in office will offer a glimpse of his own
vision for Venezuela, which he concealed during his tenure as
foreign minister and vice president by parroting the utopian but
vitriolic rhetoric of his "Supreme Commander."
True to form, Maduro dedicated the election to Chavez in his
victory speech, holding up a photo of the late president
superimposed over an image of Jesus Christ.
He now faces a complex economic panorama of rising inflation
and slowing growth, internecine jostling within the fractious
ruling Socialist Party, and growing complaints about one of the
highest rates of violent crime in the world.
Maduro, a burly 50-year-old, is known to favor dialogue and
has developed a reputation as a moderate who could help Chavismo
- as Chavez's political movement is called - shed some of its
sectarian hostility and rigid economic doctrine.
He is rumored to be considering dismantling cumbersome
economic controls and pondering a rapprochement with Washington.
Still, speculation about his policies remain little more
than guesswork by "Kremlinologists" trying to read between the
lines of gushing and hagiographic eulogies of his former boss.
Perhaps fittingly, Maduro once played guitar in a rock band
called Enigma.
His best-known trait remains his prominent mustache, which
supporters - women and men alike - have taken to imitating by
pasting strips of black foam on their upper lips, calling it the
"Mustache of the Fatherland."
JESUS AND THE PHARISEES
During the campaign, Maduro called himself and cabinet
ministers "apostles of Chavez" and derided the opposition as
"Pharisees" in reference to the Jewish sect that the Bible's New
Testament says clashed with Jesus.
He told one story of exchanging whistles with a bird while
praying at a shrine in Chavez's hometown, leaving him convinced
he had been visited by the late president's spirit.
That was ridiculed by his detractors and mercilessly
exploited by cartoonists who mocked the tale using the Twitter
bird icon and images from the popular video game Angry Birds.
Maduro later appeared on stage at one rally wearing a straw
hat adorned with a model bird, and released dozens of the winged
creatures at a huge demonstration to close his campaign.
He also warned his adversaries they could succumb to a curse
known as "Macarapana" linked to a 16th-century massacre of
native tribes by Spanish colonial troops.
"If anyone among the people votes against Nicolas Maduro, he
is voting against himself, and the curse of Macarapana is
falling on him," he told a crowd in Amazonas state, on the
remote jungle frontier with Colombia and Brazil.
Hours before Chavez's death, Maduro accused "imperialist"
enemies of infecting the president with cancer - the kind of
headline-grabbing claims against powerful foes that Chavez often
used to rally supporters during his 14 years of tumultuous rule.
Opposition critics lampoon Maduro as a poor imitation of
Chavez and deride his speeches as parroting the late president
without the charm or independent thought.
"Nicolas' biggest weakness is that it seems he doesn't even
exist, the only thing you see in the campaign is the image of
the president (Chavez) ... Nicolas is just not up to it,"
Capriles told Reuters in an interview during the campaign.
After Sunday's contested election, Capriles said Maduro had
become an "illegitimate" leader, a sign of the stormy relations
that the new president is likely to have with the opposition.
ENIGMA
Little is known about Maduro's life before he joined
Chavez's cause shortly after the then-lieutenant colonel burst
onto Venezuela's political scene with a failed coup.
One blogger said that scouring through dozens of texts about
politics and leftist social movements of the late 1980s and
early 1990s turned up at best fleeting references to Maduro.
"Nearly every personal and intimate detail (about Chavez)
was publicly known," wrote a contributor to the website
panfletonegro.com who goes by Edgar B.
"But about Nicolas Maduro, nothing, a complete and total
informational vacuum ... In some places he's mentioned almost as
a footnote, but in most cases he doesn't appear anywhere. What
was our president up to all those years?"
In 1992, when Chavez was jailed for the failed coup that
made him famous, Maduro took to the streets to demand his
release and visited him in prison.
Maduro's long-time partner, Cilia Flores, led the legal team
that helped get Chavez freed within two years. The two have long
been seen as a power couple in the government.
A rabble-rousing legislator on the frontline of the
successful effort to defeat a brief coup against Chavez in 2002,
Maduro rose to head the National Assembly, swapping the blue
jeans and plaid shirts of a union leader for sharp suits.
Even in his smarter attire, however, Maduro used to elbow
through reporters to get to the appetizer table before
presidential news conferences.
One of his offices featured a portrait of the late Indian
spiritual guru Sai Baba, whom he and Flores visited in 2005.
As foreign minister, Maduro had a fairly dull image as a
loyalist who never diverted from Chavez's line. Still, those who
know him say this is no reason to underestimate him.
"He has always followed Chavez unconditionally but not
because he's not smart enough to do otherwise," said Vladimir
Villegas, Venezuela's former ambassador to Mexico who later
joined the opposition.
(Editing by Kieran Murray, Bill Trott and Eric Walsh)