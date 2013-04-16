CARACAS, April 16 Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles called off a march by his supporters in Caracas planned for Wednesday, saying on Tuesday that his rivals were plotting to "infiltrate" the rally to trigger violence.

Capriles says he defeated President-elect Nicolas Maduro at Sunday's election, and had planned a peaceful march to the offices of the electoral authority to present the opposition's demands for a full vote recount.

Maduro had earlier said the march was banned, and that the opposition wanted to cause a coup d'etat.

