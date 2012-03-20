* Hugo Chavez gives few details of alleged plan
* President offers Henrique Capriles state protection
* Condemns "brutal" killing of Chilean diplomat's daughter
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, March 19 Venezuela's President Hugo
Chavez said on Monday he had information about a plot to
assassinate opposition rival Henrique Capriles, who hopes to
block his bid for re-election in October.
"The head of intelligence met with a team of the Miranda
governor, because there's some information out there that they
want to kill him," Chavez said in a phone call to state TV.
In an already tense election campaign, where the opposition
senses it has its best chance to end the socialist leader's
13-year grip on the South American nation, Chavez implied that
the plot had come from within the opposition's own ranks.
"It's not the government, not at all, on the contrary."
Chavez gave few details of the alleged plot, but said his
government had offered protection to the 39-year-old opposition
leader and governor of Miranda state, who is on a nationwide
tour to drum up support for his presidential bid.
Stoking fears of violence during campaigning among a deeply
polarized population, shots were fired during a visit by
Capriles this month to a Caracas slum that is a Chavez
stronghold. Both sides blamed each other at the time.
"As the state, we are obliged to get on top of this
situation and give protection to any Venezuelan, especially in
this context," said Chavez, who is due to start radiation
therapy for cancer in coming days.
"We have taken the information seriously because of the
source it has come from, and we have informed the bourgeois
candidate's security team and offered security."
Though Capriles is a center-left politician and admirer of
Brazil's "modern-left" model, Chavez and his supporters portray
him as the representative of Venezuela's wealthy elite who wants
to dismantle the government's social welfare policies.
Capriles is the candidate of the Democratic Unity coalition,
which groups numerous parties of widely divergent tendencies
from right to center-left. Chavez implied he believed the plot
came from within opposition circles.
"It's regrettable that from some sectors, laboratories of
the opposition's dirty war, they are launching campaigns like
that, verging on crime."
A spokeswoman for Capriles said there was no immediate
response from the governor's camp.
He has been on a "house-by-house" tour around the nation
with notably little security, diving in-and-out of homes and
shops, normally surrounded by crowds, and traveling most of the
time in a simple bus.
"BRUTAL" KILLING OF DIPLOMAT'S DAUGHTER
Chavez also condemned as "barbarous" and "brutal" the fatal
late-night shooting of a Chilean diplomat's teenage daughter by
policemen at the weekend in western Venezuela.
A dozen officers have been detained after police opened fire
on the vehicle being driven by the brother of Karen Berendique,
the 19-year-old daughter of the Chilean consul to the region.
"She was murdered by a group of policemen and the full force
of the law will come down on them," Chavez said. "Whatever their
rank, level, or job, they have no right to use arms like that."
Local media say the teenager's brother feared slowing down
for the police because he thought it was a holdup.
The incident has outraged Chile, sent further shockwaves
through the diplomatic community after a wave of kidnappings and
robberies against them, and thrown a spotlight on violent crime
in Venezuela that is on a par with some war-zones.
"We are going to apply the law fully, check our methods and
procedures," Chavez added.
Even authorities admit that Venezuela's police are behind a
significant proportion of crimes.
"This incident is because of people who are unprepared,
irresponsible, without criteria and training," the Chilean
consul, Fernando Berendique, told a local radio station.
"It's lamentable."
His daughter was hit three times, once in the head.
