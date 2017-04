Supporters of Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro celebrate with masks of Maduro (L) and late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, after the official results gave Maduro a victory in the balloting, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva

CARACAS Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro will be formally proclaimed winner of the presidency by election authorities later on Monday, despite protests from the opposition, a senior ruling party figure said.

"Today we are going to proclaim Nicolas Maduro the president elect, winner of free, universal and secret elections," Dario Vivas, who is also vice-president of the National Assembly, told Reuters.

He said opposition leader Henrique Capriles' plans for street protests threatened to "create destabilization" in the South American OPEC nation of 29 million people.

