CARACAS, April 14 - Supporters of Venezuelan presidential election winner Nicolas Maduro celebrated with fireworks over Caracas on Sunday while opposition backers banged pots and pans in protest after a nail-biting vote win for Hugo Chavez's protege.

The contrasting reactions underlined the deep polarization in the South American nation of 29 million people. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Todd Benson; Editing by Eric Beech)