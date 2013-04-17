(Adds residents, color)
By Andrew Cawthorne and Girish Gupta
CARACAS, April 17 Split down the middle over an
acrimonious election, Venezuelans are squaring off en masse
every night at 8 p.m. on the dot in a cacophony of noise from
rival factions.
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles bang pots
and pans in a traditional form of protest used in some Latin
American nations in times of political crisis.
"Let's show our anger with pots, not with our Venezuelan
brothers," said Capriles, urging followers to stay peaceful as
they demand a recount of a vote that gave a narrow win to
Nicolas Maduro, protege of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
On the other side, government supporters launch fireworks
into the night sky to try and drown out the "cacerolazo," as the
opposition protest is known for the Spanish word for stew pot.
At the designated time, Maduro backers also play recordings
of Chavez singing nationalistic anthems at full volume, and
songs by the revolutionary folk singer Ali Primera.
"Music, lots of music, and fireworks into the sky at 8
p.m.," Maduro said in a speech. "If they are calling for a
'cacerolazo' of hate and intolerance, then we call for a great
Bolivarian fireworks party."
Maduro, who like his mentor Chavez takes inspiration from
Venezuela's independence hero Simon Bolivar, says opposition
leaders are planning a coup against him.
Election authorities gave him a slim victory with 50.8
percent of votes in Sunday's ballot, against Capriles' 49.0
percent. Maduro is to be sworn in on Friday.
The nightly noise, which rocks Caracas and other cities for
half an hour or more, symbolizes the bitter division of the
nation of 29 million that became deeply polarized under Chavez.
As well as banging pots or launching fireworks, residents
also scream insults into the night from apartment windows, and
honk car horns in the street.
"Maduro, you're illegitimate! You're a thief!" residents
shouted from the balconies of an apartment building in Caracas'
upscale Sebucan district on Tuesday night. Children appeared
alongside the grownups in some balconies and windows to bang
pots and pans.
The raucous, competing demonstrations recall the most
turbulent times of Venezuela's recent history, including the
months before a 2002 putsch against Chavez when the city shook
with noise every time he took to the airwaves.
Chavez died last month of cancer, and had named Maduro as
his preferred heir.
Government supporters sneered at the opposition protests as
a feeble showing by Venezuela's wealthy elite.
"They're simply damaging their expensive pots, that's all!"
said Gloria Torres, 51, a community activist in Caracas' largest
slum, Petare.
"This is a war of the classes, those who support the loser
are mainly rich folk out in their new cars, while the real
people are out supporting Maduro," said Eduardo Bravo, 23, a
government supporter in eastern Anzoategui.
