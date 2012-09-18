CARACAS, Sept 18 Venezuelan pop group Los Amigos
Invisibles says it is the latest victim of socialist President
Hugo Chavez's wave of expropriations.
Local media say the group is demanding a state-owned radio
station yank a publicity spot remixing its song "Majunche" as a
re-election campaign plug for Chavez, who is known for his
frequent and often uncompensated nationalizations of businesses.
The 2004 tune is mostly an instrumental jam in which the
singers occasionally shout "majunche," which roughly translates
as "loser." Chavez, up for re-election on Oct. 7, uses the
epithet to describe opposition candidate Henrique Capriles.
The band says the radio station did not seek rights to the
song.
"They've expropriated Majunche, just what we needed,"
tweeted bass player Jose Rafael Torres.
State-owned radio station YVKE Mundial used the Amigos
Invisibles tune as a backdrop to one of Chavez's blustering
speeches in which he says: "The loser won't win elections in
Venezuela ... this year, or even in 2000 years!"
Chavez has nationalized large parts of the OPEC nation's
economy, ranging from multibillion-dollar oil facilities to
parking lots and even a toilet maker.
He has won a devoted following among much of the country's
poor by channeling oil revenue into health, education and social
welfare programs.
A representative for Los Amigos Invisibles did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. YVKE Mundial did
not answer phone calls seeking a request for comment.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Hugh Bronstein and
Eric Beech)