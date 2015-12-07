(Recasts with quotes from senior U.S. official)
By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON Dec 7 The United States on Monday
urged dialogue among Venezuela's parties after the ruling
Socialists lost legislative elections, as a U.S. official
denied any intention by Washington to interfere in Venezuelan
politics.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry issued the call for all
parties in the oil-exporting country to discuss how to grapple
with its challenges, which include runaway inflation, shortages
of basic foods and medicines and a devalued currency.
"Dialogue among all parties in Venezuela is necessary to
address the social and economic challenges facing the country,
and the United States stands ready to support such a dialogue
together with others in the international community," he said.
Given the history of acrimony between the United States and
Venezuela under former President Hugo Chavez and his successor
President Nicolas Maduro, both frequent critics of Washington,
the statement might be taken as a form of U.S. interference.
However, a senior U.S. official said the United States was
seeking to indicate support for other nations to try to help the
Socialists and the victorious coalition find ways to work with
one another rather than to insert itself into the process.
The U.S. official suggested nations from the 12-country
Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), which sent a mission
to observe the elections, might be able to play a role.
Asked if the United States was concerned that its support
for such a dialogue might be taken as putting its thumb on the
scales for the opposition, he replied: "If we said something
along the lines that to the victor goes everything, then I might
understand (that) concern.
"What we are trying to articulate is that you are going to
need a form of coexistence between two camps that have
historically reviled each other," the official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, said.
According to the official tally, the opposition Democratic
Unity coalition had won 99 National Assembly seats to the
Socialists' 46, with 22 seats yet to be announced.
The margin of victory meant the opposition can exercise
control over the budget, conduct investigations that could
embarrass the government, and fire ministers.
If the opposition were to gain a two thirds majority in the
167-member National Assembly, it could exercise more power by
shaking up institutions such as the courts and an election board
widely viewed by Venezuelans as pro-government.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Additional reporting by Andrew
Cawthorne and Eyanir Chinea in Caracas; Editing by Frances Kerry
and Tom Brown)