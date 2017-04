CARACAS, April 14 Ruling party candidate Nicolas Maduro won Venezuela's presidential election on Sunday with 51 percent of votes, the electoral authority said, allowing him to carry forward the socialist policies of the late Hugo Chavez.

Maduro's young challenger, Miranda state Governor Henrique Capriles, took 49 percent of the ballots, the authority said, in a tighter-than-expected vote. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech)