By Diego Ore
| CARACAS, April 28
CARACAS, April 28 Venezuela's socialist
government on Tuesday announced a nationwide electricity
rationing plan to tackle a surge in demand caused by rising
temperatures in recent weeks.
The measures include cutting the workday for public
officials to six hours, asking private companies to boost energy
efficiency and inspecting malls and factories to ensure they
meet reduced power consumption targets.
"Within a week, power demand has risen 1,500 megawatts,"
Electricity Minister Jesse Chacon said on state TV. With demand
at 18,000 megawatts, he said, "the system begins to have
stability problems."
Peak temperatures in recent weeks have risen to 34 degrees
Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) in Caracas, the capital, and
have hit 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit) in the
sweltering western city of Maracaibo.
The country's average annual consumption per household is
5,878 kilowatt-hours, double the average of the region due
largely to sizable subsidies that allow consumers to run air
conditioners with little regard to cost.
Power outages are common in the oil-rich country, which
depends on hydroelectric dams for 64 percent of its generation.
President Nicolas Maduro's critics say the problems are the
result of under-investment in the sector since late socialist
leader Hugo Chavez nationalized much of the electrical system in
2007.
A drought in 2010 forced Chavez to institute a broad
rationing plan that was widely unpopular, helping push his
popularity to the lowest of his 14-year-rule and crippling the
country's state-run mining industries.
On Monday, local media reported blackouts in at least 10 of
the country's 24 states, pressuring an economy struggling with
recession, high inflation and shortages of basic goods.
Maduro has blamed some blackouts on "sabotage."
(Writing by Diego Ore; Editing by Brian Ellsworth and Dan
Grebler)