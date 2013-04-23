CARACAS, April 23 President Nicolas Maduro's
government declared a 90-day "emergency" in Venezuela's
electricity sector on Tuesday to speed up infrastructure work
and equipment imports needed to prevent politically-contentious
power cuts.
Officials have blamed periodic blackouts on sabotage and
excessive consumption, while critics say the sector is suffering
from poor management and inefficiency following the late
socialist leader Hugo Chavez's nationalization of the sector.
Maduro, who won a vote to succeed his former mentor Chavez
this month, has promised a government of "efficiency" to tackle
day-to-day problems like power outages plaguing the South
American nation's 29 million people, especially in the
provinces.
A decree in the official Gazette ordered state power company
Corpolec to adopt "all technical and economic" measures
necessary to maintain electricity services, and authorized the
army to guard key installations against "vandalism and attacks."
Power rationing has returned to some states, reviving
memories of a prolonged crisis in the sector in 2010 that
weighed on Chavez's popularity at the time.
Saying Venezuela now had the highest per capita consumption
in Latin America, Maduro has announced a new national
"Electricity Mission" to stabilize the sector.
"If we don't balance this investment in generation with more
rational use of energy, it's difficult to keep a system like
this stable," said his newly appointed Electricity Minister
Jesse Chacon, explaining the measures and calling for a
nationwide electricity-saving drive.
