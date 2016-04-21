CARACAS, April 21 Venezuela's largest private company Empresas Polar said on Thursday it would halt beer production in just over a week because it was unable to import raw materials.

The company said President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government was not releasing it foreign currency under the recession-hit OPEC nation's strict exchange controls.

"Since last year, we've warned the nation of the serious situation we face, and we have run out of debt options with our international providers," Polar said in a statement. "We only have enough malted barley to produce until April 29."

Polar, by far Venezuela's largest food and drink producer, produces about 80 percent of the beer consumed in the country.

The government frequently accuses the company of exaggerating its dollar needs and hoarding products as part of an "economic war" by businessmen, politicians and the United States aimed at undermining socialism in Venezuela.

"You parasite!" Maduro fumed earlier this month at Polar's billionaire president Lorenzo Mendoza, whom officials often cast as a symbol of unscrupulous capitalism. "You shouldn't be worrying about dollars, because you have plenty abroad."

Polar is well known to Venezuela's 30 million people not just for its beer but also for the flour to make the beloved national staple "arepas", a form of cornmeal flatbread.

The company said the imminent halting of its four beer plants would affect 10,000 workers.

