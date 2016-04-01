By Corina Pons
| CARACAS, April 1
CARACAS, April 1 Venezuela will reduce power
generation if the key Guri dam, which supplies around half of
the blackout-hit country's electricity, falls below a minimum
level that is fast approaching, an official said on Friday.
A severe drought, coupled with what critics say is a lack of
investment and maintenance in energy infrastructure, has hit the
South American nation which depends on hydropower for 60 percent
of its electricity generation.
The massive Guri dam in Venezuela's central jungle is now at
just 244 meters - its lowest level ever and just 4 meters from a
critical point where water cannot feed its turbines.
"Without a doubt if the level reaches 240 meters we will
have to apply certain operative measures, which authorities will
announce in due time," Miguel Angel Romero, the head of
generation at state-run energy firm Corpoelec, told Reuters in
an interview.
Romero did not provide specifics but said potential measures
would include rotating electricity rationing to minimize the
impact on the population, hospitals and food makers while the El
Niño-induced drought lasts.
Frequent blackouts, especially outside the capital Caracas,
are already driving voter ire against President Nicolas Maduro
and further complicating business in the crisis-hit OPEC
country.
Venezuela's opposition says the leftist government is using
the drought as an excuse for decades of corruption and
mismanagement in the energy sector.
Romero, an engineer who said he spent the night in a
monitoring room analyzing Guri's levels, said a nationwide
blackout was not in the cards and called on Venezuelans to see
rationing as crucial to avoiding "more complex" situations.
Current generation levels still cover Venezuela's energy
requirements, which hover between 15,000-16,000 megawatts at
peak demand, he said.
But despite multibillion-dollar investment in thermoelectric
plants under the late President Hugo Chavez as of 2010, the
units are operating at only 50 to 60 percent of their capacity
to produce roughly 6,500 megawatts, according to Romero.
Romero said the government is working on increasing thermo
generation to more than 7,000 megawatts in the coming weeks as
lack of rain persists.
The El Niño weather phenomenon has led to drought in several
Andean countries. Neighboring Colombia is mulling energy
rationing amid the drought, its president said this week.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Matthew Lewis)