By Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons
CARACAS, April 6 Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro has decreed that all Fridays for the next two months will
be holidays, in a bid to save energy in the blackout-hit OPEC
country.
"We'll have long weekends," Maduro said in an hours-long
appearance on state television on Wednesday night, announcing
the measure as part of a 60-day plan to fight a power crunch.
A severe drought, coupled with what critics say is a lack of
investment and maintenance in energy infrastructure, has hit the
South American nation, which depends on hydropower for 60
percent of its electricity.
Venezuela's opposition slammed the new four-day work week as
reckless in the face of a bitter recession, shortages of foods
and medicines, and triple-digit inflation.
The measure comes on the heels of Maduro decreeing a
week-long break over Easter, ordering some shopping malls to
generate their own power, and shortening daily working hours.
"For Maduro the best way to resolve this crisis is to reduce
the country's productivity," said Caracas city councillor Jesus
Armas. "Fridays are free bread and circus."
Some Venezuelans took to social media to express their
surprise. "You must be kidding???," one Twitter user said.
Many others wondered how the measure would impact schools,
bureaucratic procedures and supermarkets.
It was not immediately clear how the non-working Fridays
would affect the public and private sector.
The 60-day plan's fine print will be announced on Thursday,
said Maduro during the television program, which included music,
dancing and giant pictures of late leader Hugo Chavez.
"I think we can overcome this situation without increasing
fares or rationing," added Maduro.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Tom Hogue)