(Adds time change measure)
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, April 14 President Nicolas Maduro said
on Thursday punitive electricity rationing would be imposed on
15 shopping malls and drought-hit Venezuela's time zone would
also be modified to save power.
Many of the South American OPEC nation's 29 million people
are suffering daily, unscheduled water and electricity cuts as
levels recede at the Guri dam complex providing nearly
two-thirds of power needs.
Maduro, 53, whose popularity has suffered amid a national
economic crisis and stuttering public services, said some major
shopping centers had failed to supply their own generators
despite being told to do so five years ago.
"The time has come to take a drastic rationing measure
against a group of about 15 malls who did not obey the law and
are consuming without conscience at a critical moment due to the
'El Nino' phenomenon," he said, without giving further details.
The socialist government says the El Nino weather pattern is
to blame for Venezuela's water and power problems. But critics
insist the state is also responsible for inadequate preparation,
investment and diversification of electricity sources.
Maduro also said that from May 1, he planned to change
Venezuela's time scheme as another way to save electricity.
"I'll explain that in the next few days," said Maduro, whose
predecessor Hugo Chavez famously put Venezuela's clocks back
half an hour in 2007 to allow children to wake up in daylight.
In a further bid to save energy, Maduro also decreed Monday
a holiday, on top of a Tuesday national anniversary.
The president had already given public workers Fridays off,
and raised eyebrows by urging women to cut usage of hair dryers.
The power problems have added to suffering from economic
contraction, the world's highest inflation, shortages of basic
goods, and lengthy lines at shops around the nation.
The opposition coalition is trying to oust Maduro via street
protests or a referendum to end his six-year term.
One opposition leader, Henrique Capriles, said the president
was giving holidays not because of the power situation but to
delay the formal steps needed to trigger a referendum.
"He will end in the rubbish-bin of political history,"
Capriles scoffed on Twitter. "As he has never liked working, he
wants the whole country to be like that."
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Alan Crosby and
Andrew Hay)