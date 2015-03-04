CARACAS, March 4 A New York district court on
Wednesday rejected Venezuela's bid to reduce interest on a $1.6
billion award that an international tribunal had ordered it to
pay Exxon Mobil Corp in compensation for
nationalizations.
The decision is a setback for the South American OPEC
country that has also sought revisions to the International
Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes' (ICSID) decision,
in addition to its outright annulment.
"The judgment shall continue to accrue interest at the rate
that the ICSID award specified: 3.25 percent compounded
annually, until Venezuela has made payment in full," District
Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ordered, denying Venezuela's motion.
Cash-strapped Venezuela has been facing over 20 major
arbitration awards, most stemming from high-profile
nationalizations under the polarizing late socialist president
Hugo Chavez.
Delays to the enforcement of the latest hefty arbitration
award grant the government of his successor Nicolas Maduro some
breathing room as it struggles with a tumble in oil prices,
arrears with private companies, debt payments, and campaigns for
this year's parliamentary election.
The government did not immediately respond to requests for
comments.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Bernard Orr)