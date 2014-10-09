* Exxon had sought far more for 2007 takeover by Chavez govt
* Venezuela may seek to annul World Bank tribunal's award
(Adds analyst quotes, context)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons
CARACAS, Oct 9 A World Bank arbitration tribunal
on Thursday ordered Venezuela to pay Exxon Mobil Corp
around $1.6 billion to compensate for the 2007 nationalization
of its oil projects in the country.
The amount is far below the up to $10 billion that Exxon had
originally sought and the $6 billion at which the World Bank's
International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes
(ICSID) capped the case, excluding a tax claim.
"The Tribunal has found that the expropriation was conducted
in accordance with due process, that it was not carried out
contrary to undertakings given to the claimants in this respect
and that the claimant have not established that the offers made
by Venezuela were incompatible with the 'just' compensation
requirement of (...) the Bilateral Investment Treaty," ICSID
said on its website. (tinyurl.com/onw37t4)
In a brief statement, Exxon said the decision vindicated its
view that Venezuela failed to compensate it fairly at the time.
Several analysts said Venezuela's socialist government had
dodged a bullet with the award, although it was also not clear
whether it would pay up or seek to annul the award. Venezuela
withdrew from the ICSID in 2012.
"The government is going to analyze whether to seek
annulment or not," said Diego Moya-Ocampos of IHS risk
consultancy.
"Given Exxon originally wanted $10 billion, this will likely
be interpreted as a victory for the government. The government
could offer Exxon the PDVSA refinery in Chalmette, Louisiana,
which they operate together, as a form of payment."
Experts think it is unlikely Venezuela would win an attempt
to nullify the award, though such a move could buy the OPEC
member some time and potentially allow for parallel negotiations
over a possible settlement.
Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA declined to
comment and no one at the oil ministry was immediately
available.
A separate decision by another international arbitration
body, the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)
had ordered PDVSA to pay Exxon $908 million.
The ICSID award suggests avoidance of double payments, but
does not directly mention the ICC award. Banking accounts PDVSA
had used to pay previous awards had been frozen.
DELICATE FINANCES
The decision comes at a delicate time for cash-strapped
Venezuela, already struggling with an economy widely seen as in
recession, rampant inflation and looming bond payments.
"As a practical matter, I highly doubt Venezuela will comply
with the ruling and pay the $1.6 billion," said Pavel Molchanov,
an oil company analyst with Raymond James.
"While the current government of (Nicolas) Maduro is less
antagonistic toward foreign investment than (late President
Hugo) Chavez had been, the fact of the matter is it is still
antagonistic. I would not be holding my breath for Exxon to
receive a $1.6 billion check from the Venezuelan treasury."
The ICSID decision relates to the expropriation of the Cerro
Negro project, the La Ceiba project, as well as "production and
export curtailments" imposed on the Cerro Negro development in
2006 and 2007.
Each party will cover its own costs and counsel fees, ICSID
said. The tribunal said it had no jurisdiction over "the claim
arising out of the increase in the income tax rate for the
participants to the Cerro Negro Project."
"The most important part of the decision is that the
arbitration tribunal rejects the alleged "illegal" nature of the
expropriation," said Carlos Bellorin, petroleum analyst at IHS,
meaning the compensation only reflects the value of the assets,
not alleged damages and prejudice caused.
"However, it is presumed the calculation method was not the
one Venezuela suggested," he said.
Exxon's projects were taken over during the left-wing
administration of Chavez, who led a wave of nationalizations
that included the oil, electricity and steel industries.
Many of the companies deemed the takeovers unlawful
expropriations, and Venezuela is facing more than 20 cases
arbitration cases over the nationalizations.
ConocoPhillips brought the biggest case to date
against Venezuela in 2007, seeking $30 billion in compensation.
A partial decision in 2013 determined Venezuela failed to
act in good faith or properly compensate ConocoPhillips for
three big oil assets. A final decision is expected soon.
Proponents of the nationalizations argue commodities-rich
Venezuela should have the right to administer its own resources
to try to improve living standards.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons in Caracas; and
Marianna Parraga and Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Diane
Craft, Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)