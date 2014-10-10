* Arbitration tribunal orders Venezuela pay $1.6 bln to
Exxon
* Award lower than Exxon wanted, gov't hails "victory"
* PDVSA source says Venezuela sees final amount at $1 bln
(Recasts with details from PDVSA source, comments)
By Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, Oct 9 A World Bank arbitration tribunal
on Thursday ordered Venezuela to pay Exxon Mobil Corp
about $1.6 billion to compensate for oil nationalization in
2007, though state oil company PDVSA expects to eventually pay
closer to $1 billion.
Venezuela's socialist government hailed the long-awaited
decision as a victory for its "sovereignty," given the U.S.
multinational's hope for a much larger award in a compensation
case typical of the sweeping nationalizations under the late
Hugo Chavez's 14-year rule.
Still, the decision by the International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes' (ICSID) comes at a delicate
time for cash-strapped Venezuela, already struggling with a
sluggish economy, rampant inflation and looming bond payments.
Venezuela said it would pay the award, only after deducting
a previous Exxon award from the Paris-based International
Chamber of Commerce (ICC) of $908 million.
A source at state oil company PDVSA familiar with the case
told Reuters that, factoring interest into the ICSID-ordered
compensation, the final amount would be reduced to roughly $1
billion. PDVSA took over Exxon's operations under the
nationalization.
"The award is a triumph, without doubt," said the source,
adding PDVSA would pay as of November, after servicing its
roughly $3 billion 2014 bond. The source asked not to be
identified because he is not authorized to speak publicly.
Exxon also claimed the upper hand.
In a brief statement, the world's largest publicly traded
oil company said the decision vindicated its view that Venezuela
failed to compensate it fairly at the time. The company had been
seeking roughly $10 billion in compensation.
Exxon added it held extensive discussions with PDVSA and the
government but was unable to reach agreement on fair
compensation.
CHAVEZ-ERA TAKEOVERS
The ICSID decision relates to the expropriation of the Cerro
Negro project, the La Ceiba project, as well as "production and
export curtailments" imposed on the Cerro Negro development in
2006 and 2007.
"The Tribunal has found that the expropriation was conducted
in accordance with due process," ICSID said on its website. (tinyurl.com/onw37t4)
"The most important part of the decision is that the
arbitration tribunal rejects the alleged 'illegal' nature of the
expropriation," said Carlos Bellorin, petroleum analyst at IHS,
meaning the compensation only reflects the value of the assets,
not alleged damages and prejudice caused.
"However, it is presumed the calculation method was not the
one Venezuela suggested," he said.
Each party will cover its own costs and counsel fees, ICSID
said. The tribunal said it had no jurisdiction over "the claim
arising out of the increase in the income tax rate for the
participants to the Cerro Negro Project."
Venezuela is facing more than 20 arbitration cases over the
Chavez-era nationalizations.
Many of the companies nationalized deemed the takeovers
unlawful expropriations. Proponents of the nationalizations
argue commodities-rich Venezuela should have the right to
administer its own resources to try to improve living standards.
Several analysts said Venezuela had mostly dodged the bullet
this time, but that other cases may prove trickier.
ConocoPhillips has brought the biggest case to date
against Venezuela, in 2007, seeking $30 billion in compensation.
A partial decision in 2013 determined Venezuela failed to
act in good faith or properly compensate ConocoPhillips for
three big oil assets. A final decision is expected soon.
Cash-strapped PDVSA appears to be seeking to sell Citgo
Petroleum Corp, its U.S. refining unit which would be a welcome
injection of liquidity for the company and the government.
(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga and Anna Driver in
Houston; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Richard Chang)