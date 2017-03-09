Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
CARACAS, March 9 A World Bank tribunal order for Venezuela to pay $1.4 billion in damages to Exxon Mobil Corp over nationalizations has been annulled, a lawyer for the government said on Thursday.
When asked to confirm the news, Venezuela's lawyer, George Kahale, told Reuters by email: "Yes ... We were confident all along that our position was correct and are very pleased that the annulment committee agreed."
There was no immediate confirmation by the World Bank or Exxon. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.