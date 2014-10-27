CARACAS Oct 27 The World Bank's international
arbitration panel has temporarily suspended enforcement of an
order that Venezuela pay Exxon Mobil Corp $1.6 billion
in compensation for oil projects nationalized in 2007.
The International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID) said it had received a request from the
Venezuelan government for a revision of the award, which was
announced Oct. 9.
"The Secretary-General registers an application for revision
of the award filed by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and
notifies the parties of the provisional stay of enforcement of
the award," according to an ICSID statement dated Oct. 24.
The case comes at a delicate time for Venezuela's finances,
with the economy apparently entering recession - though official
data has been suppressed - and multi-billion bond payments due.
The South American country faces more than 20 arbitration
cases over nationalizations carried out during the rule of late
President Hugo Chavez, including a claim filed by ConocoPhillips
over oil projects the state took over in 2007.
ICSID procedures allow parties to request clarification of a
given ruling, which could lead the abitration panel to meet
again.
Exxon had asked a U.S. District Court to enforce the claim.
Venezuela, which has said it will pay the award, has
described the decision as a victory because it represented only
a fraction of the $10 billion Exxon had been seeking.
Exxon officials were not immediately available for comment.
Neither Venezuela's oil ministry, nor state oil company
PDVSA, responded to phone calls and emails by Reuters seeking
comment.
Chavez nationalized a range of oil projects, including the
Cerro Negro heavy crude project and a smaller project called La
Ceiba, both operated by Exxon.
