(Adds background on possible ICSID ruling)
CARACAS, Sept 25 A World Bank arbitration
tribunal could rule in days that Venezuela must pay between $700
million and $1.2 billion to Exxon Mobil Corp to
compensate for a 2007 nationalization, a newspaper said on
Thursday.
The International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID), which is deciding the case, must issue a final
ruling by the end of October to meet a 90-day deadline following
the close of proceedings on July 28.
The court can also request an extension of 90 days, which
would leave the final decision for the end of January.
But pro-opposition Venezuelan daily El Nacional cited a
source at state oil company PDVSA saying the ICSID would give a
judgment by Monday.
"Preliminary calculations indicate that the total would be
between $700 million and $1.2 billion" for the takeover,
including Exxon Mobil's Cerro Negro heavy oil project and the
smaller La Ceiba project, expropriated by then-President Hugo
Chavez.
The company received $908 million from PDVSA in 2012 after a
separate decision by the International Chamber of Commerce over
a contract dispute linked to the same projects.
It was unclear if a potential ICSID ruling would deduct that
amount already paid.
"If they do not deduct payments already made, the country's
finances will be seriously affected," the report said.
Venezuela is facing around 20 cases at the World Bank
tribunal.
There has been no official word on the case from either
PDVSA or Exxon Mobil, nor was there any new information on the
ICSID website where judgments are posted.
Should the El Nacional report prove correct, analysts said
that would represent a "victory" for Venezuela given that Exxon
Mobil is seeking a much larger amount. Two oil analysts who
follow the case closely, however, said they had no information
that a ruling was as imminent as reported by the newspaper.
(Reporting by Caracas bureau; additional reporting by Marianna
Parraga in Houston; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by
Matthew Lewis)