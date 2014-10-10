CARACAS Oct 10 Venezuela will end up having to
pay less than $1 billion to
Exxon Mobil Corp for oil assets nationalized in 2007,
after this week's World Bank tribunal award of $1.6 billion,
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Friday.
Venezuela says it will deduct a previous award made against
it by another international tribunal, the Paris-based
International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Ramirez told reporters
Venezuela would have "no problem" finalizing the details of
Thursday's award by the World Bank's ICSID tribunal.
Exxon had been seeking far more.
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)