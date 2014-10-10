(Add analyst quotes)
By Andrew Cawthorne and Diego Ore
CARACAS Oct 10 Venezuela will end up paying
less than $1 billion to Exxon Mobil Corp for oil assets
nationalized in 2007, after this week's World Bank tribunal
award, the Venezuelan government said on Friday.
Venezuela says it will deduct a previous award made against
it by another international tribunal, the Paris-based
International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), from Thursday's $1.6
billion ruling by the World Bank's ICSID body.
"In concrete, exact terms, our republic will have to cancel
something less than $1 billion, that is to say 5 percent of
Exxon Mobil's pretentions against our country," said Ramirez,
who until a cabinet reshuffle several weeks ago, was head of the
oil ministry and state oil company PDVSA.
A senior PDVSA source told Reuters on Thursday that the
company would pay the compensation ordered after November.
Exxon received $908 million from PDVSA in 2012 after a
separate decision by the ICC over the same claim, but had been
seeking far more overall.
"We're ready. We have no problem finishing up this
determination and closing this chapter that became a menace to
the economy of our nation," Ramirez added at a news conference.
The case relates to the 2007 takeover of a large heavy crude
project in the Orinoco region by then president Hugo Chavez's
socialist government.
Venezuela is hailing the outcome as a victory for its
sovereignty over rapacious Western multinationals, and oil
workers were shown celebrating on state TV on Friday.
Exxon, though, has also expressed satisfaction, saying the
decision vindicated its view it had not been properly
compensated.
PRECEDENT FOR CONOCO?
Hot on the heels of the Exxon ruling, ConocoPhillips
said on Friday it had also filed for arbitration at the ICC
against PDVSA for compensation related to the termination of its
partnership contract after a nationalization.
That ICC filing is separate from the U.S. oil company's
arbitration pending before the World Bank's International Center
for Settlement for Investment Disputes (ICSID).
The cases come at a delicate time for Venezuela's finances,
with the economy apparently entering recession - though official
data has been suppressed - and multi-billion bond payments due.
"Although the government has downplayed the Exxon Mobil
ruling, it clearly creates additional fiscal strains at a time
when oil prices are falling and the sovereign and PDVSA face
large external debt repayments," said the Economist Intelligence
Unit's analyst Federico Barriga.
"Questions over Venezuela's capacity to pay have accentuated
in recent months, given the dismal state of the economy and
falling international reserves."
PDVSA is seeking to ease its debt burden through swaps.
Despite Ramirez's estimate of an under-$1 billion payment to
Exxon, Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimated the eventual cost
at $1.027 billion, including interest, while Barclays put it at
$1 billion to $1.2 billion.
"We expect the government to try to buy time before making
the payment and do not think the ruling will affect the
country's capacity to pay bonds maturing this month," Barclays
analyst Alejandro Grisanti said.
He added that the ruling set an important precedent for the
Conoco case: "Considering the size of the assets and Conoco's
participation in the projects, Venezuela might have to pay
around $4 bln," or about 20 percent of what the company wants.
(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing
by Richard Chang)