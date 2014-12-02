CARACAS Dec 2 The World Bank's international
arbitration panel will not decide this year whether to take up
Venezuela's request for a revision of an award that ordered it
to pay Exxon Mobil Corp in compensation for oil projects
nationalized in 2007, a lawyer for the country told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID) in October temporarily suspended enforcement of
an order that Venezuela pay Exxon $1.6 billion following the
country's request for a revision.
The original tribunal was then reconstituted on Oct. 30 and
is considering whether to review the award or not, said lawyer
George Kahale with Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP.
"We are just at the beginning of the proceeding and in the
process of establishing the schedule," said Kahale, adding
filings will be made by the parties "in the first few months of
next year."
Venezuela requested the revision because it argues a
previous Exxon award from Paris-based International Chamber of
Commerce for $908 million should be deducted from the ICSID
award. It says it will end up paying less than $1 billion to
Exxon.
The suspension grants the cash-strapped OPEC country some
breathing room as it struggles with lower oil prices, arrears
with private companies and debt payments.
Exxon had asked a U.S. District Court to enforce the claim.
The high-profile compensation case is typical of the
sweeping nationalizations during late president Hugo Chavez's
14-year rule.
Chavez nationalized a range of oil projects, including the
Cerro Negro heavy crude project and a smaller project called La
Ceiba, both operated by Exxon.
U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips has filed for
arbitration over the takeover of its oil projects in Venezuela,
with a final ICSID decision expected next year.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)