HOUSTON Oct 9 A World Bank arbitration decision
that Venezuela must pay Exxon Mobil Corp about $1.6
billion shows that the country "failed to provide fair
compensation" for oil assets nationalized in 2007, Exxon said in
a statement on Thursday.
"Exxon Mobil recognizes the sovereignty of all nations and,
while clearly not a desirable outcome, accepts Venezuela's legal
right to expropriate the assets of our affiliates subject to
compensation at fair market value," said the Irving, Texas-based
company.
Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said
it held extensive discussions with Venezuela's state-run oil
company PDVSA and the government but was unable to reach
agreement on fair compensation.
