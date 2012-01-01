The Exxon corporate logo is pictured at one of the company's gas stations in Arlington, Virginia, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

CARACAS U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) said on Sunday an arbitration panel awarded it $908 million over a contractual dispute with Venezuela, following the South American nation's 2007 nationalization of its assets.

Exxon Mobil had filed a claim in 2007 with a World Bank arbitration tribunal seeking at least $7 billion in compensation for a heavy oil project that President Hugo Chavez nationalized in a broad wave of state takeovers.

Venezuelan sources declined on Saturday to specify the amount Venezuela was ordered to pay, but said they saw the decision as favorable to Caracas.

