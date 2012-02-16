Feb 15 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday it had paid Exxon Mobil Corp about $250 million in compensation for nationalized assets to comply with an arbitration panel.

The Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce, or ICC, had awarded the oil major $908 million over the 2007 nationalization of the Cerro Negro project in the South American OPEC member's vast Orinoco heavy crude belt.

But President Hugo Chavez's government later said it was deducting debts owed by Exxon, including PDVSA's repurchase of bonds linked to the nationalized project, slimming the payment due to about $250 million.

"PDVSA informs the country the amount foreseen in the ruling was honored before the 60 days stipulated," the company said in a statement.

Exxon Mobil had originally sought about $12 billion and has another claim over the same case at the World Bank's arbitration court. Venezuela faces about 20 claims there over nationalizations, though it earlier this year began moves to pull out of the court.