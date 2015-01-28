COLUMN-Australia gas export restrictions only damage reputation: Russell
* Graphic of Australian LNG projects: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jTq9jO
CARACAS Jan 27 Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday evening he was seeking financing to counter a dramatic fall in oil prices that have hurt the cash-strapped OPEC country. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Graphic of Australian LNG projects: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jTq9jO
LONDON, May 2 British oil major BP beat analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday as higher oil prices and production helped improve its bottom line.