CARACAS Aug 29 A government plan to combat
Venezuela's food shortages by fingerprinting shoppers in grocery
stores has sparked a backlash ranging from violent street
protests to social media campaigns ridiculing the idea.
Shoppers have for more than a year struggled to find basic
goods including cooking oil, powdered milk and corn flour as
well as detergent, shampoo and diapers.
Apart from a short supply of dollars for imports, the
shortages have been blamed on heavy subsidies that allow
shoppers to stock up on staples and resell them in neighboring
Colombia or on the local black market.
President Nicolas Maduro says the biometric system, to be
introduced this year, will allow authorities to weed out
smugglers, often seen in lines buying conspicuous amounts of
goods that are in short supply.
"It's absurd. How does a fingerprinting machine help you?
It's only more regulation," said Jose Briceno, a pastry chef who
was once a fervent supporter of late socialist President Hugo
Chavez but says his handpicked successor, Maduro, should resign.
"I've reached my limit," said Briceno, 39, adding that he
has to go shopping nearly every day to find what he needs for
his kitchen.
Demonstrators opposed to the fingerprinting scheme clashed
this week with police in San Cristobal, a city near the border
with Colombia where product shortages are among the worst in
Venezuela.
Some Caracas residents banged pots and pans on Thursday
night in a traditional display of anger although the issue looks
unlikely to spark the kind of massive demonstrations that rocked
Venezuela for three months this year.
"I wanted to strangle Maduro," Esperanza Diaz, a 54-year-old
retired government worker, said of the plan. "We can't keep
being abused," she added, speaking in front of half-empty
shelves as she stocked up on rare sugar at a sprawling
government-run Bicentenario supermarket in central Caracas.
'SCAN THIS'
Government supporters argue that while stores in this
oil-rich South American nation used to be better supplied, the
poor could ill-afford to stock up on many consumer items anyway.
They blast what they call a pampered, out-of-touch elite for
seeking to stir up trouble.
"I agree with the fingerprinting system because I see how
smugglers are bleeding the country dry," said Ninoska Mazza, 40,
a real estate agent waiting behind other shoppers at a
Bicentenario meat counter.
Venezuelans used to dodging socialist regulations are
already joking that "rent-a-fingers" will soon emerge to help
duck around the system.
A Twitter campaign shows a hand flashing the middle finger
with the hashtag #ScanThisFingerprint.
The government has in recent days scaled back the
fingerprinting plan, saying it will be voluntary and only
required for 23 basic goods. Some Venezuelans are skeptical the
plan will even be implemented but others see a dark motive
behind it.
"They want to control us," said Monica Betancour, 43, a
dentist looking for turkey at a supermarket in posh eastern
Caracas. "Whenever they announce a protest against this, I'll be
there," she said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Brian Ellsworth,
Kieran Murray and Tom Brown)