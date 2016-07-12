By Diego Oré
| CARACAS, July 12
CARACAS, July 12 Venezuela's armed forces will
coordinate distribution of food and medicine as part of
President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to control severe shortages
of staple goods in the crisis-hit OPEC country, according to a
decree published on Tuesday.
The decree creates a new body called the Supply Command that
will issue new regulations governing the purchase, sale and
distribution of food, medicine, personal hygiene items and home
cleaning products. The body, headed by Defense Minister Vladimir
Padrino, will oversee government agencies that had regulated
such activities. It can force private businesses to sell their
production to state entities.
Critics dismissed the plan as insufficient to resolve the
country's economic problems including Soviet-style shortages,
triple-digit inflation and heavy dependence on imports.
"(It) implies the use of the Armed Forces' operational
capacity throughout the country ... in ensuring national supply
of strategic products to guarantee the right of all Venezuelans
to nutrition and health," the decree said.
Maduro issued the decree through economic emergency powers
that allow him to pass legislation without the approval of
Congress, which is controlled by the opposition following last
year's sweeping victory in legislative elections.
Padrino on Tuesday appeared on state television as part of a
presidential economic commission, saying the change was "a
matter of discipline, not one of militarization."
"I don't like militarization, military intervention in
non-military matters," he added.
A combination of low oil prices and a decaying socialist
system of currency and price controls has left Venezuela with
the world's highest inflation and a severe recession.
The president, a former bus driver, insists his government
is the victim of an "economic war" led by political adversaries
with the help of the United States.
Maduro's opponents, who are seeking to use broad popular
outrage over the crisis to seek a recall referendum on his rule,
say that the only way to revert the crisis is to scrap the
system of socialist controls.
"The official announcements to address the economic crisis
and supply only deepen the causes of the problem," said
economist and pollster Luis Vicente Leon via Twitter.
"If we assume that the cause of the crisis is the economic
war and not the primitive model of intervention and control,
everything else will be useless."
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Richard Chang)