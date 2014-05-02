By Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS May 2 President Nicolas Maduro is
introducing a controversial shopping card intended to combat
Venezuela's food shortages but decried by critics as a
Cuban-style policy illustrating the failure of his socialist
policies.
Maduro, the 51-year-old successor to Hugo Chavez, trumpets
the new "Secure Food Supply" card, which will set limits on
purchases, as a way to stop unscrupulous shoppers stocking up on
subsidized groceries and reselling them.
Some Venezuelans sell generously-subsidized food from state
outlets for handsome profits on the black market or over the
border in Colombia.
"If there are shortages, there needs to be rationing to make
sure we can all get the products we need," said doctor Yusmery
Palacios, 36, in a line at a state-run supermarket in Caracas.
"It's a measure that will help us. A lot of people buy here
to resell for more," she said. Others in the queue agreed.
Hardline opposition sympathizers, though, decry the card as
a copy of Cuba's ration books - a depressing sign of economic
hardship and what they call "Castro-communist" influence in
Venezuela.
"No to the Cuban package!" said one opposition leader, Maria
Corina Machado, who frequently depicts the Maduro government as
being under the influence of Cuban President Raul Castro.
Critics say the card fails to tackle the roots of shortages
in Venezuela: a lack of hard currency for imports, dysfunctional
ports and absurdly low prices for subsidized goods.
Officials have been coy on details of how the card will
limit sales, saying broadly that they want to avoid "constant
purchasing" and will install fingerprint machines at checkout
counters to keep track of supplies.
Currently, long lines of shoppers line up to buy quotas of
subsidized food - 2 kilos of powdered milk, 4 of sugar, 2 of
rice, and so on. Uniformed guards check bags on the way out.
But there is little to stop shoppers turning round and
simply queuing to buy the same rations over again.
The government is encouraging people to sign up to the new
card, which is voluntary, by raffling off state-built homes and
new cars assembled with the help of Chinese technology.
FIGHTING CONTRABAND
"These are systems to protect against contraband, so that
all of this really does reach the people," Maduro said upon
unveiling the card in March. It is adorned in blue, yellow and
red - the color's of Venezuela's national flag.
"Each month we'll set aside, I don't know, 500 apartments
and maybe 500 vehicles, special bonuses, vacation packages,"
shouted a euphoric Maduro before a pulsing crowd.
For the next three months, shoppers will provide their
personal information and then will receive their cards. The Food
Ministry says at least 380,000 people have registered.
Shortages of food and other products have in part motivated
three months of protests seeking Maduro's resignation that have
left dozens dead.
Critics note this is not the first time the government has
tried to slow consumption to improve availability of products.
In the border region, state oil company PDVSA has required
drivers to install microchips on their vehicles so it can track
and limit the purchases of fuel, which is so heavily subsidized
that it can be sold in neighboring Colombia at more than 50
times its purchase price.
But fuel trafficking remains a problem nonetheless.
"The card appears to be a conceptual error: it's not going
to the root of the problem," said Gustavo Rojas, director of
Polinomics, a pollster with offices in Washington and Caracas.
"The only way to eat is to produce or import, and right now
neither of those is functioning correctly," he said, noting
Venezuela's annualized inflation rate of near 60 percent and
slowing growth.
The late Chavez is credited with vastly improving the
availability of food to the poor during his 14-year-rule through
subsidized grocery stores.
The network expanded thanks to rising oil revenue and
nationalizations of private supermarkets, boosting consumption
of protein and helping Venezuelans eat more and better.
But his policies also paved the way for today's food supply
problems. Currency controls have restricted dollars available to
import wheat, milk and toilet paper.
Stringent price controls often require products to be sold
below cost, pushing many merchants to sell unregulated goods.
Unscrupulous entrepreneurs aggravate the problem by hauling
subsidized food across the border for a quick profit. At least
40 percent of the food that the government sells in border
states leaves the country, mostly for Colombia.
Many don't bother to go that far.
Within blocks of state-run stores, informal vendors resell
products for triple what they bought them.
The new food card system nonetheless represents a ray of
hope for those stuck in seemingly interminable lines.
"I spend almost seven hours every day in line to buy what I
need to work," said Gladis Nunez, 50, who sells traditional
grilled "arepa" cornmeal pancakes. "If this reduces the number
of people (in line), I welcome the card."
