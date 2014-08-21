CARACAS Aug 21 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro ordered the creation of a fingerprinting system in stores
that sell food to limit smuggling of subsidized staple products
to neighboring countries.
The system, announced late on Wednesday, is meant to ease
chronic shortages of consumer products ranging from cooking oil
to toilet paper by preventing shoppers from buying large
quantities of the same goods.
"(We will) create a biometric system ... in all distribution
and retail systems, public and private," Maduro said during a
televised broadcast in which he also created several
anti-contraband commissions.
He did not say if the system would be set up in the entire
country or only in border states.
Price controls and heavy subsidies allow Venezuelans to buy
groceries, drive them across the border to Colombia, and resell
them for a handsome profit. They have also created black markets
within Venezuela in which informal vendors resell scarce
products at a steep markup.
The measure extends a previous system, created earlier this
year, to limit purchases at state-run supermarkets through
fingerprint machines and a "Secure Food Supply" shoppers' card,
decried by critics as a Cuban-style rationing policy.
Venezuela last week announced it was closing the border with
Colombia to prevent smuggling of food and gasoline. The
country's enormous fuel subsidy lets drivers buy more than 200
gallons of gasoline for the equivalent of one U.S. dollar.
Maduro says product shortages, which create long lines and
at times leave store shelves bare, are driven by smuggling that
diverts at least 40 percent of food and medicine to other
countries.
Critics insist the shortages are a sign that the socialist
policies created by the late Hugo Chavez are failing.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)