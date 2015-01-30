CARACAS Jan 30 A new free-floating foreign
exchange platform for Venezuela will start trial runs on Friday
afternoon and is expected to launch "quite soon," the head of
the country's brokerages association said.
"Today we're starting to test out the platform," the
brokerage group's head, Ricardo Montilla, said.
President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month announced plans
to change 12-year-old currency controls by turning the
government-run auction system known as Sicad II, which provides
the weakest of the three rates, into a platform operated by
brokerages.
"Initially I think participation will be fairly timid,"
Montilla said a day after meeting with Venezuela's finance
minister and central banker to discuss the new system. But "it
will increase as confidence is generated," he added.
Montilla stressed the price will be set by supply and
demand. He declined to give specific volume estimates.
A source at one of the country's principal banks said they
had not been contacted by the government. Economists expect
banks will participate in the system as well, though the
government has not laid out details.
The Communication Ministry, which handles media requests on
behalf of the Finance Ministry, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Late socialist leader Hugo Chavez created the exchange
controls in 2003 amid an opposition-led oil industry shutdown,
and maintained them even after taking back control of the
oilfields to ensure state control over oil revenue.
Maduro has insisted on maintaining the controls despite
acknowledgements by state officials that the system has suffered
from widespread corruption.
The controls have also crimped imports, leading to shortages
of basic goods ranging from diapers to toilet paper and certain
medicines.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Eyanir Chinea; Editing by
Leslie Adler)