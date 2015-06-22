CARACAS, June 22 Venezuela's Sicad foreign exchange rate, the middle rate of the country's three-tiered currency control system, slipped 6 percent with respect to the prior auction held in October 2014, the government said on Monday.

The Sicad system auctioned $350 million to importers of auto parts at a rate of 12.8 bolivars per dollar, compared with 12 bolivars per dollar in the last auction.

Venezuela also sells dollars at a preferential rate of 6.3 bolivars for food and medicine and at a "complementary" rate of almost 200 bolivars for less important items.

The black market exchange rate has depreciated close to 62 percent so far this year to reach 467 bolivars per dollar as the OPEC country's currency systems fail to satiate demand for dollars amid an economic crisis.

Sicad auctions are held sporadically and are targeted at specific sectors. The last auction sold $550 million to be used for imports ranging from pharmaceuticals to liquor.

The auction of auto parts followed a wave of protests by bus and taxi drivers complaining they were struggling to maintain their vehicles.

Economists routinely identify the currency controls as the main structural problem of the country's recession-hit economy. President Nicolas Maduro insists he will maintain the controls, arguing that lifting them would benefit the rich. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)